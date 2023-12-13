Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky, recently trended online after he was involved in an altercation at actress Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere

Shortly after the altercation video went viral, Bobrisky took to social media to explain what had transpired

Many netizens took sides after Bob shared his story, and some of them sympathised with the crossdresser

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has reacted after he was spotted fighting at an event.

Recall that Bobrisky was one of the guests who attended Mercy Aigbe's Ada Omo Daddy movie premiere.

He was involved in an altercation with someone on the red carpet. Shortly after videos of the 'fight' went viral, the socialite went live on his Instagram page to recount the situation while explaining what happened.

According to Bob, as soon as he got to the event, many party bloggers bombarded him and tried to get photos or make videos. However, a particular lady almost put her phone in his eyes in her bid to get pictures.

Bobrisky added that he went to meet the lady and sternly warned her not to make any more videos of him or he would break her phone. The crossdresser explained that the lady was trying to get closeup snaps to highlight errors.

In the video, Bobrisky noted that people were trying to take photos of him from a certain angle, perhaps to capture some of his flaws, and he was not having it.

Many social media users reacted after Bobrisky explained the fight. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Buh wah are you hiding ma? E dey abi e didn’t dey? Your mind no go toush grand sir.”

glambyadu:

“I support bob on this one, cause it was somehow. People should leave bob alone abeg.”

__laura_baby_:

“I've noticed most people just like poking at bob for reactions. One thing I know is that bob won't come for you if you didn't do anything wrong.”

layemmieshugar:

“Bad side of you ke?? She wanted to get the real picture of you without filter I think. And get to see the bumps of after shaving on your chin. Sorry labout that bro .”

omalichawa__:

“Is it just me but will rather hype myself than to shenked a celebrity..like I don’t even get excited when I see them it’s not pride or anything they are just normal beings to me.”

sandy_coco__:

“But thank God you didn't slap her because it's wrong for a man to slap a woman. ”

ryderz2010:

“Man won beat woman... hope you know say na God save u say u no raise ur hand on woman.. Everyday u go dey fight the same genda wey dey hungry you.. Bro just try rest.”

itz_amakajesus:

“But let’s be sincere, some of y’all are very very @nnoying.. why must you always try to look for troublessssss Omo… if na me be bob, I go put my nails inside your eyes .”

Mercy Aigbe kneels to thank husband at movie premiere

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe Adeoti openly thanked her husband, Kazim Adeoti, for his unwavering support lately.

At the Lagos premiere of her debut film, the Nollywood actress knelt in tears to acknowledge her husband's contribution to the success of her premiere.

While explaining the processes her husband went through for her, Mercy sobbed uncontrollably.

