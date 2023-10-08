A video of Kizz Daniel and his bouncer as they arrived at what seemed to be an event is trending online

The hefty bouncer caught attention with the way he walked and how he tried to prevent fans from getting too close to Kizz Daniel

As expected, the video has left many talking online as netizens couldn't help but talk about the bouncer's height and size

Like many Nigerian celebrities, singer and Fly Boy Inc. label owner Kizz Daniel is one of those who don't joke with their security, especially concerning public outings.

A trending video of Kizz Daniel and his hefty bouncer as they arrived at what seemed to be an event has caused a buzz on social media. People were stunned by the bouncer's height and size.

In the video, the bouncer was seen walking behind Kizz Daniel as he tried to stop people from moving close to the singer.

Watch the viral video below:

Video of Kizz Daniel with bouncer leaves many talking

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

wig.palette:

"Incredible Hulk."

chikedaniel1:

"This bouncer had better not push me aside like this oo. I don't care about his employer Kizz Daniel or any other celebrity. Pushing someone like this is assault and I will take it up."

justifiednow

"This one be like video game."

easygele_glam:

"If this bouncer throw you out ,just know e don finish ( just like it was finished on the cross."

austine_logan:

"Wahala blike bouncer."

victor_derry':

"Jealous bouncer."

stanley_nweze:

"Bouncer Wey know im work… we all need this Type of bouncer sometimes…. The way he pushed the first guy eh…. Na xo God go dey bounce negativity from our lives."

mimi_osteen_wears:

"My first time seeing a human hulk"

triplesfoods:

"The bouncer just serious as if the whole problem for nigeria him go fit carry am."

easygele_glam:

Kizz Daniel's bouncer catches man dribbling him

Legit.ng recall reporting how Kizz Daniel's bouncer reacted after an overzealous fan gained access to the stage.

Upon sighting the fan, the bouncer tried to handle the situation, but the individual proceeded to dribble the security officer.

A clip showed when the bouncer caught the fan as he didn't hesitate to throw him off the stage.

