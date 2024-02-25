“Who Come Win?” Confusion As Laide Bakare, Chizzy Alichi Flaunt Their Trophies After Boxing Bout
- Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi have showed off their trophies after their viral celebrity boxing match
- Chizzy Alichi expressed gratitude to her supporters and shared pictures of her posing with her trophy
- A few hours later, Laide Bakare also shared pictures of her with her trophy, which stirred confusion on who emerged as the winner
Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi, who recently made headlines with her colleague Laide Bakare over a video from their celebrity boxing match, has broken her silence.
In a post via her Instagram page, Chizzy appreciated her fans and wellwishers for supporting her during the boxing match.
Chizzy also thanked the organisers and sent love to her opponent, Laide Bakare.
Sharing pictures of her with her trophy, Chizzy wrote in a caption:
“We WON !!!! About last night, thank you guys for coming out, I appreciate my colleagues and to the organizers of the show, amazing work, Weldone we had fun. My co winner @laidebakare love you and I’m still waiting for my champagne.”
See her post below:
Laide Bakare celebrates her win
The Yoruba actress, who also shared pictures of her posing with her trophy, lauded her supporters.
She wrote in a caption:
"Hey Fam See your girl AND WE MADE IIT SEE MY TROPHY you guys mad it happen I love you all. HAPPY SUNDAY BEAUTY PEOPLE."
Laide and Chizzy, who went viral for dragging each other online, turned out to be co-winners.
Reactions trail Laide Bakare's post
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some of the actress' followers dropped different comments.
omooba_ijiniga:
"First Woman To Make-Up Go Fight Boxing Kudos Mama."
lily_touch1:
"Chizzy get trophy , you sef get who come win?"
adedoyin_ashiru:
"@laidebakare you know who you are going ro help me box already!! Congratulations!"
kingmac_47':
"If you ask them for evidence na aword you go see."
Laide Bakare fuels 3rd marriage rumours
Legit.ng recently reported that the Yoruba actress surprised fans with a viral marriage proposal video.
Laide looked overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the ring from her alleged mystery man.
Other clips of Laide and her man looked like a pre-wedding shoot, and they rocked matching fits as couples do.
