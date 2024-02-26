Laide Bakare has expressed displeasure at those claiming she lost to her colleague Chizzy Alichi in a boxing bout

The Yoruba actress, in a recent statement after the match, said the claims were lies, sharing a video from the fight

Laide Bakare, who stated that she emerged as the winner, also disclosed she would be holding a victory party

Another drama appears to be on the way between Nollywood actresses Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi as the former, in a latest statement, said she emerged as the winner after their viral boxing challenge.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Laide and Chizzy stirred confusion online after sharing victory posts while posing with their trophies.

Laide Bakare set to throw victory party after boxing bout with Chizzy Alichi. Credit: @laidebakare @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Some netizens, however, claimed Chizzy won the boxing bout, a comment which seems to have infuriated Laide.

Laide Bakare fires at troll

In a latest statement, the Yoruba actress recently dragged by Portable stated that she won the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Laide stated that those tagging her a loser after the boxing bour were liars and manipulators.

Sharing a video to back up her claim, Laide wrote:

"I have decided not to Ever fight on social media BUT THIS PARTICULAR ONE IS DIFFERENT BECAUSE IT INVOLVES Several millions of Dollars. And I will Never Tolerate this act of manipulation and lies. Why are people Tagging me looser of the Game? claiming I was Defeated in the just concluded CELEBRITY GLOBAL FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP Anyway no long story, HERE comes the receipt I am the WINNER."

See her post below:

In another social media post, the actress revealed she would host a victory party after her win against Chizzy.

See her post below;

Reactions as Laide Bakare declares herself winner

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the Yoruba actress' post, see them below:

goldmender_global:

"we are the winner ooooo."

mustiphasholagbade:

"Wahala."

aliulola6:

"Am I in darkness. What is going on ooooooo. Anyway congratulations."

bns.promotions.uk:

"Looking forward to seeing@laidebakare vs. @portablebaeby in the ring after Ramadan."

Laide Bakare speaks on viral interview

Legit.ng recently reported that Laide Bakare addressed a viral video of her controversial advice to women.

Laide had advised women not to leave their partners because of infidelity, saying they should cheat too in return.

In a reaction, the actress said her comment was taken out of context.

Source: Legit.ng