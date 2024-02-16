Days after a video of a Davido fan getting assaulted by one of the singer's bodyguards, Lati social media activist Verydarkman finally reacts to it

Verydarkman, who is currently in the UK, shared a clip of himself slamming Davido's bodyguard, Lati, for slapping one of the singer's fan

VDM noted that what Lati did was wrong, though he was doing his job, he should be more diligent about it while treating the singer's fans better

Nigerian social media activist and commentator Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has finally released a video slamming Davido's bodyguard for assaulting a fan of his principal.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier in the week when a video of Davido leaving Eko Hotel after performing at Cubana Chiefpriest's liquor concert went viral.

VDM drops a new video slamming Davido's bodyguard, Lati, for slapping some OBO fans.

A couple of OBO fans were seen in the viral clip getting assaulted by Lati, Davido's bodyguard.

Verydarkman, in a new video, has finally addressed the assault slamming Lati. He noted that what Lati did was wrong, and there was no other way to say it.

Fans need to be careful - VDM warns

Verydarkman, however, noted that fans also have to learn to be careful around celebrities.

He noted that Lati was only doing his job, and if something happened to Davido, he would be the first person to be blamed.

VDM shared that there are several other such cases of fans harassing celebrities, which has seen them also react aggressively in return.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions trail Verydarkman's comments about Lati

See some of the reactions that trailed Verydarkman's comments below:

@hushwayup:

"Many will ignore this Do you love God?"

@djreeves_uk8701:

"Agreed and Disagreed. You making a valid point, but not for him to sl@app him. What about if the boy drop de@ad at that particular point? As a bodyguard it’s to protect your artist and not to be sl@ping and punchinggg people. You can protect your artist without not hurting anyone."

@nuel_gram:

"What about the one that got close enough to take a video with una favorite but ended up getting hit? Always making excuses for irrational behavior. It’s people that treat celebrities like gods that I pity."

@jully__mk7:

"In one way I think lati should’ve just maybe push him instead of hitting. Cos if anything happens to Davido probably from someone who hugged him, his security body will be held responsible."

@_mrkelv:

"Now I know you guys are really sentimental. See rubbish wey Dey commot person mouth. People like jayz security for don kill half of him fans because dem Dey protect am Abi. And Davido did not even flinch! Make Una get out abeg."

@capitalmrjosh:

"I still maintain, should anything happen to David, these same people will be the ones saying “but where was Lati, why did he even allow the person so close to David”… I still love my Burna Shaa.. e for don modulate the person jaw."

@adamazi_singles_connect:

"They should take easy on their fans is just abt love the pushing we’re not necessary."

@yourprincecharming01:

"People who worship celebrities have lower cognitive abilities due to the intense level of focus and attention required to maintain this "one-sided emotional bond."

@affordable_collection:

"If everyone in the world is like me, celebrities nor go get fans."

@_mrkelv:

"If protecting people comes with assault, then y Una Dey condemn police brutality. He can do his job without assaulting anyone. Period!"

Did Davido react to the assault?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how netizens reacted after the video of Lati slapping a fan went viral.

Many took to social media to slam Davido for not reacting after his bodyguard was caught on video assaulting some of his fans.

It took days of lamenting on social media before Lati sent N200k to the fan he assaulted as compensation.

