A viral video from one of Kizz Daniel’s shows has surfaced on social media and sparked a heated debate among netizens

The clip captured the moment an overzealous fan gained entry to the stage while the music star was performing

Kizz Daniel’s bouncer spotted the individual and didn’t hesitate in throwing him off the stage just like a piece of garbage

The video has got many reacting, with some speaking against the treatment while others faulted the fan for trespassing

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel was spotted in a viral video currently making the rounds in the online community.

Apparently, the Buga hitmaker was in the middle of a performance when an overzealous fan gained entry onto the stage.

Kizz Daniel's fan was thrown off stage. Photo: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Upon sighting the individual, a bouncer who was also present on stage tried to handle the situation but the individual proceeded to dribble the security officer.

However, when the bouncer eventually caught the fan, he didn’t hesitate to throw him off the stage just like a piece of garbage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Members of the audience who witnessed the scene couldn’t help but scream as the individual had been thrown against them.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

princeragnarlothbrok said:

"That was wrong..why would he throw him off the stage that way..."

trustydom__unique said:

"This isn't funny, and that is how the matter will die.....sigh."

onyemowo_k said:

"Na wa o, what if he kill am na, he is just dancing."

ramo28_ said:

"This is how a bouncer killed Mossey Radio the famous Ugandan musician used to form a group Radio & Weasal. Was that necessary? They could have arrested him if he did a crime."

therealdoc80 said:

"Avoid the stage u won't hear...they will break your head."

cubani_nft said:

"Hmmm all these bouncers dey sabi over do! How much them pay you? Even people wey dey bounce for Michael Jackson no do like this."

efizybless said:

"D guy was just dancing now he didn’t hold or drag anyone some artist n their bouncers no just get s@nse at all."

olami_thefirst said:

"If this was a female, such act wouldn't have happened. I'm not finding this funny at all."

Kizz Daniel gifts male fan N1m on stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel pleasantly surprised a male fan who was at one of his shows.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the singer promised to give the individual a million naira.

Apparently, the individual had impressed Kizz with a performance of his hit single, Cough.

Source: Legit.ng