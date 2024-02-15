It's been reported that Lati, the bouncer for Nigerian singer Davido, has reached out to the fan whom he slapped a few days ago

The video of the Afrobeats star's security guard swiftly punching the face of an overzealous individual attempting to greet the singer buzzed the internet

A recent update claimed that the musician's aide sent the sum of N200k to the young victim as a screenshot of alert trends

Nigerian singer Davido's bouncer, Lati, has reportedly contacted the singer's fan, whom he slapped a few days ago.

The video of the Afrobeats star's security guard dashing his hands on the face of an overzealous man who wanted to come close to the singer shook the internet.

Davido’s bouncer Lati reaches out to slapped fan. Credit: @lt_ddon

Source: Instagram

Davido was seen with his group of bouncers and aides at what looked like an event, and a young man who was obviously a fan kept chanting his name repeatedly.

The man was seen trying to take a video on his phone before Lati was forcefully pushed away.

Lati reportedly reaches out to the slapped fan

A recent report surfaced with a screenshot of a N200k credit alert, stating that the singer's aide contacted the slapped young man to apologise for his wrongdoing.

Reactions trail the alleged N200k from Lati

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big_empireboss:

"Make him get out."

favour123.8:

"200k kee for this hardship, were davido dey abeg make I carry camera come, lati u know what to do na."

iyalodeofabuja:

"He apologised because his abuse video went viral! Lati, what do you do when no one is watching?"

woundedlion247':

"Tomorrow now , many boys go Dey near Davido illegally for 200k worth of Lati slap."

mas_cot__:

"But why you go touch person like that who’s not your friend cuz of pictures?"

Did Davido meet with Pogba?

Davido made headlines after he linked up with former Manchester United midfielder and France international Paul Pogba.

In a heartwarming video, the duo were seen exchanging pleasantries after sharing a warm hug. Reacting, a netizen said:

"Davido too de look won can eye self...like say he don achieve as a guy man abi."

Source: Legit.ng