Davido's aide Lati is trending online over a video that showed the moment he appeared to have punched a fan

In the viral clip, an excited fan was seen trying to take a video of Davido on his phone before he was cut short

The viral video has since triggered reactions as many dragged Lati while others criticised Davido for not defending the fan

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido and close aide Lati DMW have caused an uproar over their action in a video that recently emerged online.

In the viral video, shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a user @temitopep, Davido's aide Lati DMW appeared to have punched a fan who tried to get close to the singer.

Davido's aide Lati dragged online. Credit: @lt_ddon

Source: Instagram

Davido could be seen with his group of bouncers and aides at what looked like an event before a young man who was obviously a fan kept chanting his name repeatedly.

The man was seen trying to take a video on his phone before he was pushed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the unrelenting fan tried to get closer to Davido the second time before he pushed him out of the frame.

Sharing the video, Temitopepr cited Lati DMW as the perpetrator.

He wrote:

"Lati DMW wan use punch commot my guy eyes cos he wan do video with Davido , crazy."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Davido's aide punches fan

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

temitopepr:

"dem say 30bg go blow davido online , chop blow offline."

tmblvd_:

"30bgs go defend David online chop punch offline."

scopeDoesEeet:

"Wetin be this Omoh I no know wetin wan happen oo buh I no go ever gree for that guy ajeh Na bouncer and police go come settle us."

nuclearpr_:

"Na, why I no fit dey rush any of these celebs, be this. Wetin be star struck. Make them pop my eyes."

Solomon_grandy_ :

“This is wrong sha, davido not reacting says a lot.”

Davido's aide slaps overzealous fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's aide Lati was called out on social media last year over the way he handled a fan who tried to access Davido.

A clip showed the moment Lati warned the overzealous fan about trying to bypass him to reach Davido.

After the attempt failed, he got him out of the way by slapping his face.

In another report, Burna Boy dropped an unpleasant comment about Davido.

Source: Legit.ng