Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was among the popular stars that performed at the BudXLagos FIFA kick-off concert in Lagos

A video from her performance showed the moment a fan gave her an unexpected hug on stage during the concert

Many, however, pointed out the singer’s facial funny expression, which showed she never expected it as she continued her performance

The BudXLagos FIFA Kick-Off Concert went down at Eko Hotel, Lagos, over the weekend and award-winning singer Tiwa Savage was among the many Nigerian music talents that stormed the show.

Video showed moment a male fan hugged Tiwa Savage. Credit: @goldmyne @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

A highlight of Tiwa’s performance showed when a male fan took to the stage and unexpectedly hugged her for some seconds.

The singer, who was surprised and didn’t expect it allowed the fan and went on to give a funny facial expression after he was taken away from the stage.

See the video below:

Aside from Tiwa, Nigerian stars who performed at the concert included Davido, Asake, Reekado Banks, Teni and Mayorkun, among others.

Reactions as fan unexpectedly hugs Tiwa Savage on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

unlimitedla:

"Pls pls pls.. take it easy how u hugging our Tiwa."

verified__nuel:

"Don’t wash that cloth ooo."

missychinberry:

"At least I hug tiwa can you ever near her."

arinola_o:

"She had to check her jewelries."

gbedu.x2:

"That’s the closest he’s ever been to LUXE ✨."

irepbdg_:

"Mama check her wristwatch and necklace maybe them no disappear."

a.b.b.y.g.a.l:

"She had to check her Jewelries. Omo I’ll make money in this life o."

aralolaatoke:

"Dat was so scary!! Ur bodyguard needs be fired Asap ..dat could be an enemy too ! His access to her was too uninterruptedly direct ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

chily_pearl:

"At first I thought it was Wizkid."

Tiwa Savage performs in the rain in Kampala

Nigerian star singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage was in Kampala, Uganda, where she gave some energetic performances.

Tiwa was in Uganda for her live-in Kampala concert with the theme, “Who Runs the World?” where she went on to perform in the rain.

Sharing lovely moments from her performance, Tiwa wrote:

“The rain didn’t stop us. Kampala you will always have a special place in my heart. Over 20k soldiers Africa I’m home ❤️."

