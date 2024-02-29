Nigerian singer Asake trends online hours after he released video snippets of his new song

The new music video showed Asake rocking catholic garb, and it has sparked a significant uproar, especially from the Christian community on social media

Asake has been called out by many Christian netizens, slamming him for disrespecting their religion and the catholic faith

Afro-fusion artist Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, recently sparked a massive social-media uproar with clips from his new music video, Only Me.

Some images from the viral snippet have triggered many on social media, especially persons of the Christian faith.

Reactions trail Asake's new music video for using Catholic garbs. Photo credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The singer was slammed for rocking catholic garments usually worn by priests in his video. Asake and his backup dancers were all seen wearing the catholic priest garb while rolling on the floor.

TG Omori reacts to the criticisms

The music video director, TG Omori, reacted to some of the criticisms the video has endured since it was released hours ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omori responded to critics, noting that creativity transcends beyond religious sentiments and bias.

Watch the viral snippet below:

Netizens react to Asake's Only Me video

Some of the Christian netizens who reacted to Asake's video slammed the singer, noting that he is a Muslim who is being utterly disrespectful of the Christian faith.

One netizen reacted to the snippet, noting that when Logos Olori, Davido's signee, released something relatively close to Asake's video, Muslims hounded the singer until he deleted the clip.

The netizen shared how Davido was cancelled in the north for posting the video on his social media pages, yet they refer to Islam as the religion of peace.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Asake's video gathered by Legit.ng:

@martins.turner:

"Asake look at how you mocked the catholic religion, your battles is with God, Asake do the needful and delete this video."

@thefeyiii:

"Theatre art student at his finest."

@Bidal4Life:

"Only me, but you pack everybody for Lagos inside video. Change your concept please, it's getting stale. The Cinematography is top notch tho>>>"

@BG_Liberty:

"This video 2/10, who directed this? who accepted the idea? what a disrespect to Christianity‍♂️. I wish you can try this with your own religion."

@A_EE_JAY:

"Aside Amapiano, you never change beat you still sound different on same beat, my ."

@damilola069:

"Christian religion looks like playing ground, you can do anything and go scot free."

@heyjerey_nft:

"TG omori and crowd, one day you people would tell him the truth."

@tinugrills:

"Asake makes the best videos no cap. But sha the religion of peace won't accept this."

@Official_bmgs:

"You no need watch am reach the end wey you go don know say nah TG Omori Masterpiece."

Asake gives a fan his shirt

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She was singing the lyrics of the music word for word and was imitating Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

Source: Legit.ng