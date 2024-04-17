A video of young Nigerian singer Khaid being rushed to the hospital recently emerged online, and it has sparked concerns

In the viral clip, Khaid was unconscious and seemed to be in a lot of discomfort as the emergency medical personnel on site tried to attend to him

According to a report filtering out online, it was noted that the young singer was rushed to the hospital due to internal bleeding

Young, fast-rising Nigerian singer Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, aka Khaid Xr, recently trended online after a clip of him rushed to the hospital went viral.

Late on Tuesday night, April 16, 2024, a video of Khaid being attended to by some emergency healthcare personnel leaked online.

The video stirred concerns from fans of the singer and many other netizens. According to reports trending online, the Neville signee was admitted to the hospital due to internal bleeding.

In the trending clip making the rounds online, the young artist appeared to be in severe discomfort before losing consciousness while some medical personnel attended to him.

Khaid recently visited his old hood

Some netizens have linked this trending situation about the young singer to his recent visit to his old hood.

Khaid Xr recently visited his old environment where he grew up in Ojo local government. There are suspicions that the cause of the singer's current health issues started after his visit to Ojo.

See the trending video of Khaid in the hospital:

See what netizens are saying about Khaid

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip of Khaid being rushed to the hospital:

@itz_urchi:

"When is he dropping the new song, I no just believe this news."

@gungirl001:

"Una done start ? Why must everything be on the internet?"

@dammyblazee:

"This guy just went to his hood last week oooo omoh."

@josag.jr:

"Internal Bleeding from what exactly? Was he involved in an accident or what?"

@scarpon:

"God if this is true heavenly father protect and heal this young star but Lord if its PR heavenly father you no what to do and my prayers have never been in vain."

@franc_thona_furnitures:

"I saw his convoy somewhere in ojo last week. Omo boi just come visit hood ni o. God I beg o."

@mohdic_:

"If you are going to your hood just pretend as if you no get money, pretend as if you’re poor. Nobody go reason your matter."

@felablack0147_:

"They don use something touch that boy."

