Popular Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki was recently accused of assault and attempted murder by an Asaba man

The accuser shared a video online alleging that the singer had rebuffed his friend's cheers by ordering her bouncers to assault him to the extent that blood was gushing from his eyes

The Asaba man also noted that men of the Nigerian police were present when the assault took place, and they did nothing to help the UNIBEN student that was attacked

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a video that has gone viral online, a man named Malachi Chidiebere Aboh accused famous singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni, of ordering her bouncers to beat up his friend, a student at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

It is alleged that the assault happened in Asaba, Delta state, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, after Teni finished performing at a show.

Nigerian singer Teni Apata has been accused of assaulting a young UNIBEN student after a show in Asaba. Photo credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

UNIBEN student assaulted by Teni's bouncers, leaving him with bloody eyes

The singer was said to have rebuffed a UNIBEN student that was cheering and hailing her and would rather tell her bouncers to beat up the young man.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video recorded after the attack, the young man that was assaulted was seen bleeding profusely from his eyes.

It is unclear what transpired between the singer and the student. But eyewitnesses alleged that some police officers were at the scene when the incident happened and did nothing to stop it.

Watch the video of Teni's accuser below:

Read how netizens reacted to Teni's bouncers assaulting her fan:

@best_royalcloset:

"What did you do??? You people should learn to start the explanation from your offense oooooo... Not from the Judgment."

@mohammed_lexus:

"As them knack him eye he go just Dey shout uyo meyo ."

@honeybelle85:

"No matter her side of story, assault is unlawful and then his sight is threatened? That's horrible."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Teni won’t tell her bouncer to a$$ault you for hailing her na! Tell us more, fan."

@mrs_jawando:

"I don't support any form of Assault but I guess she's just taking some preventive measure .... Please still report the case ooo."

@_adeolaunusual:

"Y’all want her side of the story. So cause she’s a celeb she’s the only one who could be right?? An Assault is an Assault pls."

Singer Teni melts hearts online as she gifts her older school teacher a car to celebrate World Teacher's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the story of talented Nigerian singer, Teni, who moved many of her fans with her genuine humane gesture to celebrate her secondary school teacher on Teacher's Day.

The Billionaire crooner acknowledged the Teacher's Day celebration on October 5, 2022, and she took things a step further by making one of her old teachers a thrilled man.

Teni stormed her secondary school and presented her old secondary school teacher with a brand new Lexus car.

Source: Legit.ng