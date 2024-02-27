The lady from Omah Lady's concert who went on stage and got in a steamy romp session with the singer released another video

In her new video, Jessani slammed netizens who have been camping in her comment session who constantly call her names because of her actions at Omah Lay's concert

Jessani lamented about constantly getting cyberbullied, and her mental health has taken a major hit because of the online dragging

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Jessani released a viral clip to apologise for her behaviour on stage with the Nigerian singer.

She apologised to her boyfriend for getting so freaky. However, she didn't seem as remorseful as many wanted her to be.

In her new clip, Jessani addressed people who think she wasn't remorseful enough, as well as slammed those who rejected her apology video.

"Move on, still in my early 20s" - Jessani

Jessani noted in her second video that she's still in her early 20s and intends to enjoy her life to the fullest.

She further slammed her "haters", asking them to move on to other important global issues. Jessani also noted that she doesn't understand how her getting steamy on stage becomes such a national issue that it gets to be on the front pages of newspapers.

Watch Jessani's new video below:

Netizens react to Jessani's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Jessani's second video:

