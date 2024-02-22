A steamy video of Omah Lay dancing with a lady at his concert in London has gone viral on social media

A clip showed a young man purported to be the lady's boyfriend shaking his head in disappointment as he rocked Omah Lay on stage

Another viral video captured the young man leaving the show in a dejected mood, which stirred comments from Nigerian netizens

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay, is trending online over his recent action at one of the shows in the UK.

Omah Lay appeared to be following in singer Ruger's step with his steamy dance moves with female fans on stage.

Omah Lay dances with a female fan

A viral video from the UK concern showed the moment Omah Lay called on a young lady to join him on stage as they displayed some steamy dance moves.

However, it turned out the lady didn't come to the show alone as a young man, allegedly her boyfriend, was spotted in a clip shaking his head disappointedly as she and Omah Lay danced on stage.

Omah Lay dragged over dance moves with lady

Several social media users were displeased with the singer's action, while others dragged the lady.

"Una no Dey try at all , some of you ladies."

"Understanding GF own suffer dey learn were understanding bf suffer dey."

"Why did she go to the stage with omah lay when she came with her man?"

"People will show you who they are, it's your duty to act accordingly."

"That was very disrespectful.. sisterhood is ashamed of you sis."

"He needs to drop her immediately! Shes for the streets."

"What manner of disrespect is this Well some of y'all don't even have respect for yourselves, how do you expect to have some for the man you're with."

Omah Lay mourns Super Eagles' loss

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Omah Lay sparked massive reactions with his comments after the Super Eagles' loss against Cote d'Ivoire in the final of AFCON.

The singer shared a post of him calling for Soso to take his pains away.

"Chai! Super Eagles don give my boy depression again, person wey dey rock yansh yesterday," a fan said.

