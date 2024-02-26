The lady who got extremely raunchy in a viral clip with Nigerian singer Omah Lay at his concert in the UK finally comes out to address the incident

In a viral clip, the young lady addressed the incident, noting that the hate she's been getting since the concert has been extremely vile and detrimental to her mental health

She noted that what happened on stage with Omah Lay was an honest mistake and that people should leave her alone

The lady who has been trending across multiple social media platforms over her extremely raunchy dance moves with Nigerian singer Omah Lay in the presence of her boyfriend has finally come out to address her behaviour.

She noted in her video that her name is Jessani, not Fafa, which has been trending. The young woman also stated that her on-stage behaviour with Omah Lay was an honest mistake.

The lady from Omah Lay's show publicly apologises to her boyfriend online. Photo credit: @omah_lay/@onejoblessboy

Source: Instagram

Jessani shared in her apology video that she had warned her man that she's a massive fan of Omah Lay and noted that if she got called on stage, she would get raunchy with him.

"Why I released an apology video" - Jessani

Jessani revealed in her video that she had apologised to her ex-boyfriend privately but thought it best to publicly apologise and address other things.

She also clarified that she was the one who paid for her concert tickets and not her boyfriend.

Netizens react to Jessani's video

Reactions trail Jessani's video as she finally apologises to her man about her behaviour at Omah Lay's show:

@_m.a.k.k.y:

"She’s cute."

@kissie_pearl:

"Okay okay you got the tickets,soo? That information isn’t even necessary."

@elijah_leo:

"She said her name is not Fa Fa….its Faaaawwuuuuuuu."

@nkaychy_:

"I like this geh sha."

@_chopchop_ninja_:

"Everything I’ve known about this case has been without my will. I’m tired!!!!"

@i_am_tadelee:

"So if it wasn’t public you would leave the poor guy in that state of mind without addressing it!!!!!!"

@posh_avenue:

"Girl you have no explanations to make ‍♀️the explanation sef is making the whole thing more annoying just keep it going please."

@dr.nedfrancis:

"This isn’t to backlash but I’d expected a more beautiful n classy lady. But it’s well."

@maasoroju:

"Even with makeup, she no fine."

@d_alpha18:

"Y him even date u? U re for da street. Go sleep."

Source: Legit.ng