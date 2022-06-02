Popular Nigerian singer, Omah Lay raises concerns on social media after dropping a cryptic message online

The singer took to his Twitter page to declare that he has lost his way and vowed to make peace with the almighty God

He also said his goodbye to something that is not clear to many of his fans and they have reacted differently to his post

Singer Omah lay got his fans worried and confused after he shared a disturbing line on social media.

The Godly crooner in a recent post on Twitter declared that he has lost his way in what looked like self-appraisal of himself and was willing to return to God.

Omah Lay also said his goodbye to an act he didn't mention in the tweet raising concerns about what it could be.

According to him:

"I lost my way bro!! I gotta go make peace with God so bye for now."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Omah Lay's tweet

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Omah Lay's post about losing his way and returning to God.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Trust_ola:

"Best decision so far! God will continue to be with you bro."

_Davidmiles:

"So this song you just drop now...Na us you leave am for abi."

Officialdjnanya:

"As in I no understand. You dun blow wan come go become born again? Is that what he’s saying?"

Frankysville:

"Someone said na Lines for him new Jam."

PopjonOfficial:

"Shey no be gospel album you go later drop like this.Make we dey expect Ayefele for the remix of Godly."

Diva_lerie:

"Whatever it is, God loves you. he’ll always forgive you, just ask. we love you come back stronger!"

