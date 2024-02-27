Fast-rising social media influencer Danielle Yul-Edochie recently shared a comment on her social media page that has got people talking online

In the viral post, Danielle shared a piece of her mind with people who have made it a habit to slide into her DMs to give her unsolicited advice

Danielle noted on her page that whenever she sees such posts, it leaves a very sour taste in her mouth that gets her infuriated

Danielle, the daughter of Nollywood movie star Yul Edochie, has sparked massive reactions on social media with a comment she recently shared on her social media page.

The comment made by Danielle came days after she yanked off her father's name from all her social media pages.

Yul Edochie's first daughter, Danielle recently shared a comment on social media where she slammed her online advisers. Photo credit: @d3forareason/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Instead of Danielle Edochie, the YouTuber now uses just Danielle Diana Dubem.

In a recent post on her social media page, Danielle bashed people who have made it a habit to slide into her DMs only to advise her about life.

Danielle slams online advisers

The fast-rising lifestyle influencer slammed people who are always in her DM advising her about life and how best to navigate things between her mum and dad.

Danielle noted that she finds it very infuriating because the advice is unsolicited. She further stated that when she needs advice on something, she knows those to contact.

The post is also coming days after Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, during her husband's Sunday evening live ministration, advised young girls in university not to sleep or live with a guy who is also still in school.

See Danielle Edochie's post below:

Reactions trail Danielle's post

See how netizens reacted to Danielle Edochie's post slamming online advisers:

@lovers_of_mayyuledochie:

"D3 for a reason, baby."

@prolificmfon:

"D3 for a reason and for all seasons. Purrrr."

@shop_luxuries:

"Period she doesn’t need advice from adulterers pastor Yul and Judy Obasi that’s my baby girl."

@mss_olachi:

"Y'all judging her and saying rubbish,you don’t understand the trauma and the damage that polygamy can cause. You can’t tell her how to hurt, so let her be."

@mercyziiziigodson:

"The girl is rude I don’t like her, son untrained."

@adu_esther_:

"If you’re on TikTok and you follow this girl, you would know she hates advice ooo she’s always rude with people that try to advice her."

@l.tobiloba:

"She's referring to Pastor Edochei locked in Judi's chinap bottle."

@tricia_blinkz:

"Very unsolicited my dear."

@araa_dee35:

"Aaajeiiiii Mama GO chop stray bullet."

@obiagelidbee:

"Polygamy …..brings a lot of unnecessary hatred and bitterness."

@judy_obasi_is_bleaching_2b_may:

"This girl is intelligent and rich than Judy the True STARVATION ministry adviser."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

Source: Legit.ng