Omoborty has shared the lovely video to show how she felt to finally see her son after so many years of being apart

The actress went to Canada to pay her son who was living in that country a visit after so many years

According to the actress, she was excited and nervous at the same time while she was waiting for him

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty, has shared a video to show the feeling of a mother who has been separated from her son for many years.

In the clip, the actress who had turned a new leaf was at Canada airport and was expecting her son to come and pick her up.

According to her, she was anxious and nervous at the same time to meet with him.

Omoborty shares excitement as she meets her son after many years. Photo credit @officialomoborty/@faiznszn

Source: Instagram

Omoborty used to video call her son

In the caption of her post, she said that she used to video call and facetime her son for many years.

She asked her fans if they could relate to such feelings.

Omoborty says her son wasn't expecting her

The curvy actress who was spoilt silly by her man on her birthday mentioned that her son, Ayomide, was expecting to see someone else and not her.

She announced that she was at Edmonton Airport in Canada. She made a call and told the person where she was. She noted that she was standing at a strategic place where she could easily see her son.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress as she awaits her son. Here are some of the comments below:

@realmercyaigbe:

"I can , a jere won papo insha Allah, pele."

@queen_amarachiigwe1:

"Egbonmi to fine."

@nikkba0700:

"Oya full video oooooo. Awa the emotionals are waiting."

@pelumi_____:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@bakarezhainab:

"Awwww."

@yetibae_official:

"Welcome to Canada."

@officialolugbenga_expensive:

"Only we can relate, it's a decade. Glory to Jah."

@diamond_foods_and_drinks:

"May you eat the fruit of your labour on them in Jesus name. Olorun aje ka jere awon omo wa."

@_dammieshow:

"Can’t wait to see Ayo’s priceless reaction when he sees you again too."

@ruthayo:

"Welcome to my city… you love our snow dump."

