Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith recently stirred reactions on social media with her response to a troll who called her a damaged razz girl

A couple of trolls slammed Angel, describing her as a razz, a damaged girl from a broken home with a worthless person as her mother

In a series of tweets, Angel Smith responded to the trolls' comments, brutally putting them in their place

Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith recently trended online as she reacted to some comments made about her by some trolls on social media.

The reality TV star picked offence to some things said about her and the words used to describe her.

BBNaija's Angel fires back after some trolls dragged her as a razz Yahoo boy groupie. Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith

One of the trolls slammed Soma, Angel's lover, for being with the former BBNaija star. He noted that he doesn't understand what Soma sees in Angel that would make him settle for her.

Angel Smith responds to trolls

The reality TV star who once took time off Twitter noted that she decided to come back to the microblogging app solely to respond to the troll who called her a razz Yahoo boy groupie.

She slammed the lady, noting that she wouldn't be on social media fighting over BBNaija stars if her life were so perfect.

See Angel's response and the full exchange below:

Netizens react to Angel Smith's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Angel's response:

@dorcasanakah:

"How can you write something like this about someone parents?"

@jessicaifechigha:

"Love you Angel."

@g.justinaa:

"We love you Angel , God works and will make justice for you."

@dorcasanakah:

"My angel you will forever be famous,God loves you."

@juliet_plange:

"Angel you will forever be in their faces."

@harleypeachh:

"Nahh, Humans are messed up."

@somgelhq:

"It’s always the faceless ones, clowns."

@modijah:

"Angel there is nothing that anyone can tell that will make you less of the good person that you are. You deserve all the good things in life, you blessed beyond measure and may everything you touch turn a thousand fold. People do not even deserve the attention they crave them from you."

@dash_obii:

"You holy people , stop this bullying, don’t let people go into depression because of your harsh words , this is really bad, Angel please don’t mind them."

@juliet_plange:

"They should allow my baby breathe."

@ms._eva_eka_:

"Omo, e reach to escalate cause whyyyyy."

@official_okakaobari:

"Omg this is disheartening."

@mz_nhonso:

"Ooooohhhh. I am a child of God, but if I wasn't..... Well deserved response."

@rita_nwokocha:

"Nawa o the insults are too heaven tbh."

Source: Legit.ng