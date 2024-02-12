A video of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles' sad loss at the 2023 African Cup of Nations final goes viral

In the viral clip, Osimhen was seen weeping as he walked away from some journalists who wanted to ask him some questions

When he got into the dressing room, former Arsenal player Alex Iwobi was one of the first people to walk up to him and tried to console him

A video of Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen breaking down in tears after the AFCON final against Cote d'Ivoire has gone viral.

Osimhen, by his standards, has been accused of having a terrible outing at the 2023 AFCON by scoring just one goal in the tournament despite the Eagles getting to the final.

Video of Alex Iwobi consoling Victor Osimhen after Cote d'Ivoire defeated the Super Eagles in the final of AFCON goes viral. Photo credit: @caf_online

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian striker is the reigning African Player of the Year.

The trending clip, where the striker showed that he was human as he broke down in tears over the loss in the final, has sparked emotions online.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Iwobi tries to console Osimhen

In the viral clip, Victor Osimhen was seen crying as he walked away from the general zone heading to the dressing room.

As soon as he walked into the changing room, Alex Iwobi approached and tried to console him after he broke down in tears.

However, this act from Iwobi has stirred anger online, with many slamming him as one of the culprits that made Nigeria lose the final woefully.

See the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video of Osimhen crying:

@Blginspired:

"They sold that match just like Yakubu sold Nigerians mandate. There is nothing anybody can tell about that, SHETTIMA in the field to do what exactly, they did the negotiations on the day of semi finals. Nigeria is doomed with this current administration, nothing good will come."

@iamMacAfeez:

"Na that Iwobi Eleribu wey spoil midfield for us dey console Osimhen. Oga Police arrest him abeg."

@nigerianpollz:

"Iwobi follow dey cry. Person wey no play well today."

@Sandydistinct:

"Iwobi is the worst player evur. The coach not removing him is another worst one."

@habiblinz:

"Na this iwobi wey go dey console am dey pain me . Person wey spoil ball."

@niceboy_nizzy:

"That mumu wey hug self."

@EvelynLarry19:

"He should, this is really painful, ontop say they wan injury am."

@DebbyDimension:

"So painful."

Seun Kuti drums support for Super Eagles

Legit.ng recalls making an earlier report about the Super Eagles as popular Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti issues a stern warning ahead of the 2023 AFCON final.

In a video he shared via his Instagram page, the musician warned fans of Premier League club Manchester United to stay away from the Super Eagles game. Especially those wearing United jerseys.

Source: Legit.ng