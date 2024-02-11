A video that shows Nigerian captain and defender Troost-Ekong interviewing his teammate Victor Osimhen has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the striker reveals how he overcame poverty and hardship in Lagos, where he used to sell water in traffic and clean gutters to make ends meet

Troost-Ekong says he was moved by Osimhen’s story, who is now the record signing of his club

A heartwarming video that captures Nigerian captain and defender Troost-Ekong interviewing his fellow teammate Victor Osimhen has gained interest on TikTok.

In the candid conversation, the striker opens up about his humble beginnings and the challenges he faced growing up in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city.

Troost speaks with Osimhen. Photo credit: @sonofman/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He shares how he had to resort to selling water bottles in traffic jams and cleaning dirty gutters to survive and support his family.

He also talks about his passion for football and how he never gave up on his dreams despite the odds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a video shared by @sonofman, Troost-Ekong expresses his admiration and respect for Osimhen's story, who has risen from the streets to the stadiums. Osimhen is now the most expensive player in the history of his club, after signing a record-breaking deal last year.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Grey Cee said:

“You are only 22 victor why did u marry na.”

User73901031120388 wrote:

“Ekong was born in Nedtherlands to a Nigerian Father and Duth Mother that's why he has european accent.”

Meritcakesndpastries commented:

“I love the way Ekong speaks.”

Viv:

“Ekong you have a broadcast voice.”

Echemoney:

“Ghana go think say na Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.”

Noahmasette:

“Now l understand why Ekong is the Captain.l can add that he is captain Charisma.”

Favour 4E:

“I'm in love with Ekong.”

Coach Jayson:

“First time hearing Ekong accent D omoo I think say nah our accent he go dey speak nii o Osimhen story: tears in my eyes.”

Feyikunmi Kayooe:

“Ekong my love. I'm waiting for you at home baby.”

Sodeeq:

“Osimhen na me buy pure water 50 naira that year wey give 200 naira and I say make you keep change.”

User938393993:

“Waoh, this Ekong is now my favorite star! Smooth and humble and great!”

SB baby31:

“I think Ekong is a half cast.”

Libra83458:

“People should chill about him selling pure water in traffic. He is now a big man. Forget story.”

Osimhen shows off his dance skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Victor Osimhen dancing and having fun after Nigeria’s AFCON match against Cameroon has gained attention on TikTok.

The young striker, who is a role model for many Nigerians, had been working hard in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The video showed Osimhen’s joy and excitement days after Nigeria’s thrilling win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng