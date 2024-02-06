A man who has made seven accurate predictions about the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has predicted the outcome of Nigeria's game against South Africa

In a new post he made on Facebook, the man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, noted that the game might go into an extra 30 minutes, but there won't be penalties

He, however, said Super Eagle's striker, Victor Osimhen, will score a goal against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, the man who has been predicting AFCON games, says Nigeria will prevail against South Africa at the semis.

In a new post he made on Facebook concerning the semi-finals of the AFCON, Amadu noted that Victor Osimhen will score a goal.

The man said Nigeria will prevail over South Africa. Photo credit: Facebook/Amadu Raheem and Getty Images/ Visionhaus.

According to him, the game between Nigeria and South Africa could go into extra time, but the Nigerian team would still prevail.

Amadu noted that there would be no penalties and that it would be a tough game, describing it as a clash of the titans.

His words:

"The Super Eagles will dominate possession against Bafana Bafana. However, because of how compact the South African defence is, the Nigerians will create fewer goal-scoring opportunities. The Super Eagles' defence will be severely troubled by Bafana Bafana. The game will depict a blatant collision of titans. There will be much suspense throughout the 90-120 minutes, but one thing is certain, Victor Osimen will score for the Super Eagles for the first time in this tournament since his first goal in the group stages. There will be fewer goals than expected. There will be no penalty shout-outs. The Super Eagles will win, but we might see an extra 30 minutes of play."

Reactions as man predicts AFCON game between Nigeria and South Africa

John Dikpon said:

"I don't know why you guys are attacking this man. He didn't force anyone to trust his prediction. Anyone can fail in predicting games; please, you guys should leave him alone ooo."

@Alhaji Gabriel Yung said:

"The oracle has spoken 90 minutes and tells the whole story."

Osimhem may not play

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen is likely not to be a part of the Super Eagles squad when they take on South Africa in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Osimhen, who didn't travel with the rest of the Super Eagles squad to Bouake, is reported to be battling with abdominal discomfort.

The latest update about the football star's health status has left many Nigerian football lovers worried as they turned to prayer.

Source: Legit.ng