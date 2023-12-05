Footballer Victor Osimhen emerged as the 2023 Italian Serie A Best Player of the Year at the AIC Oscar Del Calcio awards

The Nigerian football star also attended the event alongside his girlfriend Stephanie Kim Ladewig

Like many Nigerian football lovers, music star Peter Okoye of Psquare took to social media to congratulate Osimhen

Nigerian footballer striker and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has put the country on the world map with his latest achievement.

This comes as Osimhen was, on Monday, December 5, named 2023 Italian Serie A Best Player of the Year at the AIC Oscar Del Calcio awards ceremony.

Osimhen attends AIC Oscar del Calcio award night. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Osimhen’s latest win comes after his impressive performance with Napoli in the 2022/2023 season.

Below is a picture of Osimhen posing with his award

Below is a picture of Osimhen and his German partner Stephanie Kim Ladewig, who accompanied him to the AIC Oscar del Calcio Awards held on Monday night:

Peter Okoye congratulates Osimhen

Peter Okoye, who is a close friend of Osimhen, in a post via his Instastory congratulated the Nigerian footballer.

See Peter's post below:

Netizens react to Osimhen's picture with lover

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the picture, see them below:

isoken343:

"My crush dun break my heart."

ezehnwa:

"Victor go collect PAST QUESTIONS from Hakimi o... e get why."

chukwudike91:

"Hold say this one de smart like that PSG guy make this white girls no use his head o I de fear them with what they have done to many."

w.u.r.a.h:

"Why are yall talking about her age ?? And nah women Dey talk am."

dammy_lifestyle:

"Sha no go loose guard."

odogwumaximus1:

"The older women give u peace. all these ladies on their 20s are problematic. especially when she be lastborn."

seandapaul:

"She's beautiful, but be vigilant ! Secure ur assets."

blessedjimmy247:

"See who striker dey strike."

