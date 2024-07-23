Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his little son looked adorable as they participated in the trending Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge

The challenge was inspired by the song title of veteran musician Mike Ejeagha, which was rekindled by skit maker Brainjotter

Several netizens have jumped on the challenge, and Stan Nze and his son looked adorable as they showed off their video online

Nollywood actor Stan Nze usually gives his fans some family goals with his little son and he did it again with the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge.

Stab Nze and his son excitedly join the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge. Image credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

The father of one rocked a magnificent blue shirt and trousers which he blended with a cap as he showed readiness for the challenge.

He brought his son Jayden who sat on the baby seater and watched his seat slide gently to one angle of the room.

Stan moved forward and raised one of his legs as expected of the challenge participants. At this point, the movie star watched his son's seat move on its own and he ran to halt it.

It was a fun moment for father and son as some of his colleagues and fans rated their Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stan Nze's challenge

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Stan's challenge below:

@sonia_uche:

"Jay boy parson daddy you hear?"

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Una do win."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"We demand you pay us 50% of the money you make from this video!"

@iamgeorgenkem:

"@blessingjessicaobasi please make sure Jaybobo gets paid for this hard work!"

@neekahs_luxurybeads__:

"You too like play."

@divauju

"What kind of Agbaya Daddy is this? Please be stressing Lolo not my boy."

@chef_amakaa:

"Na Jaybobo suppose pursue you Ichie. It’s the way he paused for me."

@ariyiikedimples:

"Na your own go dey different."

Stan Nze and son wear matching outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stan showed off a beautiful transition between himself and his son, Jayden, as they wore similar attires'.

The video started with the father and his young son dressed in white singlet and shorts and dancing.

Seconds later, both of them transitioned into blue shirts, trousers, and white sneakers.

Source: Legit.ng