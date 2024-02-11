Seun Kuti is rooting for the Super Eagles to emerge winners when they face Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 AFCON finals

In a viral video, the musician also issued warnings to Manchester United fans over the Super Eagles

As expected, Seun Kuti's video has triggered reactions from many, with some netizens throwing their weights behind him

In a chat with Legit.ng ahead of the Super Eagles' match against Cote d'Ivoire, Raji Lukman, a football fan, believes it would be a tough challenge for Nigeria

Nigerian musician Seun Kuti anticipates the Super Eagles' victory when they face Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Super Eagles will take on the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final on Sunday, 11 February, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Seun Kuti tips Super Eagles to defeat Cote d'Ivoire. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

AFCON finals: Seun Kuti drums support for Super Eagles

In a video he shared via his Instagram page, the musician warned Premier League club Manchester United fans as he told them to keep their jerseys away from the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Make Man Utd fans keep their jersey away from Super Eagles," Seun said.

Seun also asserted that the Super Eagles would defeat Cote d'Ivoire.

He also wrote in a caption:

"One down one to go! Come on Super eagles ……. Tonight’s delicacy na Elephant Eye."

Watch video of Seun Kuti speaking about the Super Eagles faceoff vs Cote d'Ivoire below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Super Eagles defeated Cote d'Ivoire in the group stage of the AFCON tournament

People react to Seun Kuti's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

olaoluwaafolaranmi:

"Nigerian Arsenal fans are eating good today. No cap."

iam_dj_spin:

"Wahala pro max."

mayor_adee:

"No ooo in no fit gree."

sax_soundz:

"Only arsenal jersey fit go the pitch."

ragnarblaize:

"Very Simple instruction , Keep Man U Jersey away from the Super Eagles please adhere to the instructions thank you lol."

Super Eagles vs Cote d'Ivoire: It will be a tough challenge

Raji Lukman, a football fan, opined that Cote d'Ivoire must have devised a means to break down the Super Eagles' defence after their encounter in the group stage of the AFCON tournament.

Speaking ahead of the match, he said:

"Honestly, it will be a tough one at this stage. They must have mastered our game plan and device to break our defence and tie down our forward. They have an advantage over us. But, I believe we can still win them."

Super Eagles' captain speaks ahead of game vs Cote d'Ivoire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian captain William Troost-Ekong would do everything to be present when they play Cote d'Ivoire.

Ekong said he would ensure he's picked for the match even if he has to play on one leg.

“I think I have been struggling with injury since the Ivory Coast game and this is the moment I don’t want to miss," he said.

Source: Legit.ng