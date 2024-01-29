Nigerian singer Davido recently showed that he is currently on a different level musically as clips from his O2 Arena concert leave many stunned

The Afrobeat superstar has joined a few elite Nigerian singers who have had the honour to sell out the O2 Arena in London multiple times

Clips emerging online from the concert have sent many of Davido's fans into a state of overdrive as he was seen performing with many of their faves

Renowned Nigerian superstar Davido has shown once again that he is the Afrobeat star of the moment as clips from his concert in London have sparked massive reactions online.

Davido continues to set records as he joins a few elite Nigerian singers who have been able to shut down the London O2 Arena multiple times.

Kizz Daniel and Angelique Kidjo storm Davido's show in London to deliver timeless performances. Photo credit: @davido/@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Clips emerging online have shown that the 20,000-capacity arena was packed to the brim as Londoners stormed the O2 to watch Baba Imade perform.

Kizz Daniel, Angelique Kidjo join Davido on stage

Apart from young singers like Logo Olori, Picasso and Moravvey, who were given the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in front of such a large audience, Davido brought other superstars out as well.

Videos of TweTwe crooner Kizz Daniel and five-time Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo joining Davido on stage for their songs together were quite a sight.

Davido and Kizz Daniel performed their latest collaboration on stage, the TweTwe Remix.

Meanwhile, Davido was later joined on stage by Angelique Kidjo and Cavemen to do a rendition of their song, Na Money.

Watch clips from the concert making the rounds below:

More clips from the concert below:

See the reactions the videos stirred online

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's performance at the O2 Arena:

@officialzarah_:

"Some people get mind o,you no like davido you dey sleep what if you kpai wetin you wan tell God?"

@evextrabyjooksybaby1:

"His bringing the Grammy home this year, lagbara olorun."

@barr.eseosa:

"@davido gave us a FREAKING SHOW!!! 001 for a reason. It was a blast from start to finish. My money nor waste."

@alhajiyo1:

"Stadium next, arena no dey contain us again."

@big7record:

"He is the second biggest African artist, after burna boy nah him be next."

@kennyp_ta:

"How do they pull this much crowd abroad but not this much in Nigeria? I’m just curious."

@symplyb:

"Kizzdaniel and his fashion sense is top notch."

@iam__jbtwist:

"The fear of losing Grammy."

@iam_msquare_:

"Grammy nah ur mate. It is stadium time."

Davido makes grand entry in a cage at his O2 Arena concert

Legit.ng recalls the first time Davido sold out the O2 Arena in 2022, when his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, opened the concert.

Davido's first O2 Arena concert took place on March 5 2022, and thousands of Nigerians in the diaspora were seen supporting one of their own.

The night had a lot of side attractions, but fans couldn't shake off the exhilarating feeling of watching the singer make a grand entrance on stage.

Source: Legit.ng