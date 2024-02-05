Nigerian singer Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, weighed on his boss' loss at the just-concluded 66th Grammy Awards

Recall that the Timeless hitmaker, along with his colleagues Burna Boy, Askae, and others, didn't make it into the various categories in which they were nominated

Israel, in his statement, pointed out that the musician's excellence and creativity are not dependent on external validation

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, Davido's logistics manager, has reacted to the singer's loss at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Recall that the artist was nominated in three categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards but did not win any of them, as were other Nigerian artists.

The singer's aide responded to his boss' loss on his Instagram story, emphasising how trivial the award is in comparison to Davido's relevance and long career achievements.

He wrote: "Grammy or no Grammy, oga remains the best."

Legit.ng also reported that It was a night of heartbreak and disbelief for Nigerians following the conclusion of the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

A video of the honourable moment Tyla was announced the winner was captured on Instagram Live by Poco Lee.

The choreographer didn't realise when he screamed at the unpredictable decision of the Recording Academy. Amid the sombre mood after none of the five Nigerians nominated won, Burna Boy delivered a sterling performance. Clips of the Afrobeats superstars'performances at the 2024 Grammy Awards went viral.

Davido performs at the Grammys Weekend concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was one of the headline performers at the Grammys Weekend Concert.

In some of the clips that made the headlines from the concert, Davido's American best friend Chris Brown was seen at the concert showing support for his pal.

Also at the concert were Davido's Nigerian colleagues like rapper Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML and Rema, among many others.

