Where do the poorest people in the world live? Top 10 poorest countries

Abject poverty is a condition in which a person does not have access to basic human needs, including food, shelter, education, safe drinking water, and sanitation services. While poverty is mainly associated with one's income, it is sometimes brought about by the lack of access to services. It is challenging to pinpoint the poorest person in the world, but many poor people reside in the poorest countries.

A homeless man is sleeping near a cardboard sign. Photo: pexels.com, @Timur Weber

Source: UGC

Every country globally has poor people. Consequently, it becomes challenging to pick the poorest person in the world. Even so, developing nations have more poor people than developed countries.

The poorest people in the world today

A nation's poverty rate is defined as the number of people in a demographic group whose income falls below the world-defined poverty line.

Below is a look at the world's poorest countries based on gross domestic product based on purchasing power parity, i.e., GDP (PPP). This simply means the total monetary value of the goods and services produced within a country.

10. Liberia - $1,788

Liberia still suffers from high rates of poverty, although there are efforts for improvement in the country.

Some of the country's most pressing issues are child labour, low literacy rates, high unemployment rates, poor sanitation, disease outbreaks, and malnutrition. Liberia's poor economic status was aggravated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

9. Chad - $1,787

Did you know Chad is the fifth largest landlocked state in the world? 75% of Chad's population is rural, and 87% of the rural population is poor.

Although the Chadian economy depends heavily on agriculture, the country is unable to ensure the food security of its whole population.

Chad remains one of the poorest nations in Africa and the world despite having an abundance of natural resources, including oil.

8. Malawi - $1,682

Over half the population in Malawi lives in poverty, and one-fifth in extreme poverty. Access to clean water, sanitation, and health care remain significant challenges for many Malawians.

Lower agricultural output, erratic electricity supply, and high global commodity prices have contributed significantly to the country's economic status.

An aerial view of a slum where the poorest persons live. Photo: pexels.com, @Tom Fisk

Source: UGC

7. Niger - $1,600

Niger has a poorly diversified economy, with agriculture accounting for 40% of its gross domestic product. More than ten million people were living in extreme poverty in Niger in 2021.

The country is grappling with an influx of refugees fleeing conflicts in Nigeria and Mali. These refugees have contributed to poverty by further straining the already strained resources.

6. Mozambique - $1,556

The number of Mozambicans living in extreme poverty has increased to about 60% in recent years. This corresponds to 16.7 to 18.2 million people.

The economic gap between rural and urban areas is large and persistent. Accessing basic quality services, including education, health, sanitation, and electricity, remains a challenge.

5. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) - $1,474

DRC is among the five poorest countries in the world. About 62% of Congolese live on less than $2.15 a day. One out of six people lives in extreme poverty in DRC.

The country has a long history of conflict, political upheaval and instability, and authoritarian rule has led to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

People in this country grapple with forced displacement from their ancestral lands, discrimination, and lack of access to basic services, e.g., healthcare and education.

4. Somalia - $1,374

Somalia is one of the poorest countries in Africa and in the world. About 70% of the population lives below the international poverty line. The number of the poor is particularly higher in rural areas.

For many years, Somalia has had to contend with an underfunded infrastructure and extreme poverty. Recurrent famine has placed another burden on the shoulders of an already fatigued infrastructure.

3. Central African Republic - $1,127

About 79% of the population in the Central African Republic is multidimensionally poor. Recurrent cycles of political crisis and insecurity have contributed significantly to the country's current status.

Weak markets, low productivity, and high gender inequality are all contributing factors to the country's poverty level. Large areas of the country are still controlled by armed groups, and the security situation remains volatile.

A woman sitting in front of a tent. Photo: pexels.com, @Mumtahina Tanni

Source: UGC

2. Burundi - $891

Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world, with more than 70% of the population living in poverty. Poverty in Burundi is linked to rapid population growth, poor access to clean water, vulnerability to climate-related shocks, and worsening access to basic services.

The country has stretched resources, which are further strained by over 50,000 refugees. The refugees are mainly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

1. South Sudan - $516

Going by the GDP (PPP), South Sudan is the poorest country in the world. The country has a population of about 12 million people. About 80% of the population resides in rural areas.

The World Bank estimates about 82% of South Sudanese people endure poverty, surviving on less than $1.90 per day.

Although the country falls high on the poverty scale, it has many natural resources that remain untapped. Citizens deal with inadequate sanitation facilities, food insecurity, poor access to education, and poor healthcare services.

Who is the poorest person in the world?

Jerome Kerviel, an ex-Societe Generale trader, is arguably the poorest man in the world. He has more debt than anyone else in the world. The poorest person in the world's net worth is -$7.2 billion.

Which country is the poorest in the world?

Going by the GDP (PPP), South Sudan is the poorest country in the world. Poverty in this country is exacerbated by conflict, displacement, and external shocks.

What are the poorest countries in Africa?

The poorest nations in Africa include South Sudan, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger, Malawi, and Mozambique.

Who is the poorest man in Africa?

It is challenging to pinpoint the poorest person in Africa because the continent is home to millions of people living way below the world-defined poverty line.

While Jerome Kerviel is considered the poorest person in the world, every country has poor people. The top ten poorest nations by GDP (PPP) are all in Africa.

Legit.ng recently published the most corrupt countries in the world. Corruption is a form of dishonesty or a criminal offence undertaken by a person or an organisation entrusted with power for private gain.

Corruption undermines trust, democracy, and economic development and worsens inequality, poverty, and social division. It permeates all areas of the economy and levels of government.

Source: Legit.ng