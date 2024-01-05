Big Brother star Terseer Kiddwaya trended on Elon Musk’s X platform with a video showing off a pinch of his wealth

The billionaire heir did a video in the comfort of his bedroom to show off the bundles of 100-dollar notes ready to be spent

Hinting at his readiness for the new year, Kidd revealed that he wasn’t going to let anyone stand in his way

Big Brother Niaja star Terseer Kiddwaya got the internet buzzing with a video of him showing off the bundles of 100-dollar notes in his possession.

Kiddwaya shows off 100-dollar notes in his possession Credit: @kiddwaya

The billionaire heir revealed that he wasn't going to give room for excesses this year as she quoted the trending 2024 catchphrase, saying:

“I no gree for anybody this year.”

The viral video saw the UK brought-up in the comfort of a luxury room, proudly displaying the mountains of cash he plans to spend soon.

Nigerians react to video of BBNaija Kiddwaya showing off cash

sgs_official1:

"Normally money don dey this life but na me wey never get am."

turekenniedecker:

"This hommie is trying to hard to get this fame! Bro u are rich nau, why not enjoy your money and leave social media alone cos this fame thing ain’t for u."

francis.chukwumezie:

"Lol una dey shout him papa money.. Why ur own papa no get money. Leave Kidd abeg the guy no get wahala."

tokunbos_and_more:

"Does this happen in developed countries? Where individuals can display this large amount of cash without any evaluation?"

chris__jnr:

"Lol before you drop that stupid comment about it being his father money …… think and restrain from typing it ….. that’s 1.2 billion in cash, even his father having a billion in cash is absolutely impressive."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Which work Kiddwaya dey do?"

godson_fran:

"Mugu carry ur papa money go keep and stop fooling ur self."

