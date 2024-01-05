Global site navigation

"Which Work You Dey Do?": Nigerians Stunned As Kiddwaya Flaunts Stack of 100-Dollar Notes
Celebrities

“Which Work You Dey Do?”: Nigerians Stunned As Kiddwaya Flaunts Stack of 100-Dollar Notes

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Big Brother star Terseer Kiddwaya trended on Elon Musk’s X platform with a video showing off a pinch of his wealth
  • The billionaire heir did a video in the comfort of his bedroom to show off the bundles of 100-dollar notes ready to be spent 
  • Hinting at his readiness for the new year, Kidd revealed that he wasn’t going to let anyone stand in his way 

Big Brother Niaja star Terseer Kiddwaya got the internet buzzing with a video of him showing off the bundles of 100-dollar notes in his possession.

Kiddwaya flaunts stack of 100-dollar notes
Kiddwaya shows off 100-dollar notes in his possession Credit: @kiddwaya
The billionaire heir revealed that he wasn't going to give room for excesses this year as she quoted the trending 2024 catchphrase, saying:

“I no gree for anybody this year.”

The viral video saw the UK brought-up in the comfort of a luxury room, proudly displaying the mountains of cash he plans to spend soon.

See the post below

Nigerians react to video of BBNaija Kiddwaya showing off cash 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sgs_official1:

"Normally money don dey this life but na me wey never get am."

turekenniedecker:

"This hommie is trying to hard to get this fame! Bro u are rich nau, why not enjoy your money and leave social media alone cos this fame thing ain’t for u."

francis.chukwumezie:

"Lol una dey shout him papa money.. Why ur own papa no get money. Leave Kidd abeg the guy no get wahala."

tokunbos_and_more:

"Does this happen in developed countries? Where individuals can display this large amount of cash without any evaluation?"

chris__jnr:

"Lol before you drop that stupid comment about it being his father money …… think and restrain from typing it ….. that’s 1.2 billion in cash, even his father having a billion in cash is absolutely impressive."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Which work Kiddwaya dey do?"

godson_fran:

"Mugu carry ur papa money go keep and stop fooling ur self."

BBNaija Soma reveals what Angel is worth

BBNaija All Stars Soma made a daring revelation about his new girlfriend, Angel, in a recent visual interview that fascinated many people.

A sweet video showed the moment Soma picked Angel when he was asked to choose between his new love and a staggering sum of N120 million.

The reality TV star boldly answered that Angel was worth more than the show's grand prize.

