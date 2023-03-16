Nigerian popular disc jockey Florence Otedola was honoured adequately by her prominent educational institution

The billionaire’s daughter took to social media to announce she had been recognized uniquely by the Oxford University of England

DJ Cuppy also highlighted how she felt about the recognition and entertained her fans and followers with more gorgeous graduation pictures

London-based Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, is one of the happiest people in the world as she finally received her Masters degree from Oxford University, England.

The billionaire's daughter’s elation doesn’t end there, as she gets a whooping congratulations message from the prestigious university.

DJ Cuppy gets a special congratulatory message from Oxford University, England Credit: @cuppymusic

Taking to her Instagram, Florence shared the message she received from her notable alma matter and wrote in her caption:

"I brag different @Oxford_Uni."

See her post below

Social media users react

eunicenwabuisi:

"Money dey na. Why you no go brag? Even school dey congratulate you personally. Chai!"

symply_temmmy:

"Awwwn congratulations..I will wear a gown soon with a crown, the it will fit so well and many will congratulate me too soon..I Tap into your grace."

imransule:

"Your papa get money who wan give you carry over before?"

tiana_mends:

"You brag differently indeed.. congratulations . Natural color looks so good on you."

stitches24_signatures:

"Na only cuppy footstep I wan Dey follow now infact forget age na any advice or quote she drops now na to follow an . I don’t care if good or not.. make I just follow my love road."

