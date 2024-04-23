Speed Darlington has been trending on X social media platform over an old video of him going unclad in a live video

In the viral video, Speed Darlington could be heard complaining about the lack of pants and clothes to wear

The video has since sparked reactions, with some netizens defending the singer, claiming he was unaware he was live

Controversial singer and rapper Darlington Okoye, better known by his stage name Speed Darlington or Akpi, has caused a buzz over an old video of him going unclad during an Instagram live session.

In the video, Speed Darlington, who made headlines after he was spotted urinating in his father's shrine during a visit to his village home, was seen lamenting in the Igbo language about not having a pant and clothes to wear in his room.

Speed Darlington laments over lack of pants. Credit: @akpimmuo

Source: Instagram

The singer, known for his bizarre stunts online, was seen pointing at the number of clothes hung in the room, yet no pants could be found.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens dragged the singer while others claimed it was a PR stunt. See some of the comments below:

john_ruth3588:

"I miss when men used to go to war ."

JustDirmax:

"Wait, didn’t he know he was on live or what?"

JoyMart14:

"He forgot he was live or wetin."

Big_sam8hty:

"dat Juju wey him scatter for village don dey show workings for him life."

SaadFathiu:

"I'm sure he don't know he was on live."

phillipfayem:

"If na lady with Aso ebi now, we no go hear word."

martinskulture:

"The werey no get shame before na."

Vallery37685849:

"U sure say him no do am on purpose?"

oilgas25:

"Keep disgracing himself all the time. Very disgusting human being."

wrightmicheal90:

"This guys na cruise this is the real comedian."

Speed Darlington trolls Zinoleesky

In another entertainment news, Darlington trolled Marlian signee Zinoleesky after he unveiled his Lekki mansion.

The rapper described Zinoleesky as a small boy of yesterday. He also commented on his slim stature.

Legit.ng recently reported that Zinoleesky acquired a second mansion on his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng