Singer Davido’s Timeless album has been shattering records since it was officially released some days ago

The 17-track project has now made history as the first African album to peak at number one on the US iTunes chart

In a celebratory post, Davido attributed the record to God, and many fans congratulated him online

Nigerian singer Davido has given his fans another major bragging right as it regards his recently released Timeless album.

The project, which is only a few days old, has now made history by becoming the first African album to occupy the number-one spot on the US iTunes chart.

Music data platform, ChartData, made the announcement in a post shared on Twitter.

Upon sighting the tweet, Davido didn't mince his words as he simply attributed the success to God almighty.

Social media users react

mr_efficiency1 said:

"Timeless would definitely earn him a Grammy nomination and he might likely pull something off."

ade__deji said:

"Nah only world cup remain make this album collect."

musa_salahudeen said:

"Alhamdulilah!!All praise be to Allah!!!!I can’t express my emotion for real!!!!!So very happy!!!Keep streaming guys!!!!!!! We bringing the grammy home."

officialkuranyi004 said:

"YES !!! We did it !! We are #1 on USA iTunes Albums chart. The only African album in history to do this!!! #Timeless Apple music us oya apply more Oriamo cords oo morgan must hear word ."

legitp_17 said:

"He use everything promote this album nice one Davido."

y.nisholar said:

"Congrats 001 more records to break❤️."

outside_bby.7' said:

"Abeg who advise ASAKE abi he nor see say we ready to break all records this time??? @davido Timeless Till Next Year."

