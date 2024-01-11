Femi Falana has issued a rebuttal in response to the allegations made by Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad

Mr Aloba asserted that his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, and her legal representative, Femi Falana, are allegedly conspiring to kill him

In a statement from Falana & Falana Chambers, the reasons behind Mr. Aloba's opposition to his lead attorneys were disclosed

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has issued a response to Mohbad's father's allegations against his head lawyers.

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, earlier claimed that his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, and her lawyer, Femi Falana, are plotting his death.

According to Legit.ng, Mr Aloba, and Wunmi have been at loggerheads over the late singer's properties and the paternity of his kid, Liam.

In a recent interview with Max FM, he stated that Wunmi had threatened his life and that he now lives in fear.

The letter released by Falana & Falana Chambers revealed that Mohbad's dad made his attorneys write to Wunmi that she needed to hand over Liam (his grandson) so he could take him for a DNA test.

The Falana chambers responded to Mohbad's father through his lawyers stating that because he wants Liam to be handed over to him for DNA testing, which he has stated will involve taking blood samples, Liam must be protected under his child's rights, so Mr Aloba and his lawyers should obtain a court order and present it to them before such a request can be granted.

According to the letter, this procedure was because Mr Aloba is not Liam's parent and cannot directly request DNA.

Mr Aloba has not gone to obtain the court order but has instead granted interviews defaming the Falanas and accusing them of attempting to kill him.

The Falana also ordered him to stop doing that, or they'd have to take his accusations to court to prove where they posed a threat to his life or wanted to kill him.

Additionally, the deceased's dad was accused of wanting to take over his late son's assets, hence his recent actions.

Netizens react to Falana & Falana Chambers' press release

Police says Mohbad's father refuses to come for his late son's body

In a related report by Legit.ng, the police said the autopsy result done on the body of the late singer had been released.

The police was said to have sent for Aloba to come and pick his son's body but he reportedly refused to show up.

Amid the saga, the police emphasised that the body could only be released to the late singer's father.

