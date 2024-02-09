Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan has updated fans about his latest trip to Ghana

The public figure finally had Ghana jollof as he settled the argument on if it’s better than Nigerian jollof

VDM’s reaction to the meal was captured on video and it drew funny comments from social media users

Controversial Nigerian online activist, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) recently reacted to the Nigeria and Ghana jollof wars.

The public figure who took a trip to the neighbouring West African country decided to finally have a taste of Ghana jollof that had been causing a lot of social media debate.

VDM started off by telling his fans he was staying at one of the most expensive hotels in Ghana that cost $450 per night and that he wasn’t paying a dime because a fan sponsored it. The socialite added that the same fan booked his flight from Nigeria.

See the video of the darkman’s hotel room below:

In another video, VDM settled down with a plate of Ghana jollof in his presence. He then went ahead to taste the meal.

The activist’s facial expression changed from one of hope to confusion. He wondered if perhaps he had not combined the meal in the right way.

VDM then concluded that he might have to call on Nigerian Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, to take Ghanaians on a class on how to make proper jollof. According to him, their own version had no taste.

He said:

“It’s not like I’m trying to hype my country but to be very honest, if this is the rice you people are using to compare Nigerian jollof, then my brother, Ghanaians you people need to actually go to Nigerian school. I think I will contact Hilda Baci, let’s see if she will come and do a school for you guys. Where’s the spice? Abeg Nigerian jollof is better.”

See the video below:

Fans react as VDM rates Ghana jollof

The video of VeryDarkMan rating the taste of Ghana jollof was met with funny reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

manueldpoet:

“Same thing happened to me when I tasted Ghanaian Jollof last year in Accra. Omo the rice tasted like prodigal son, wey vex comot for house .”

wchappjumbo:

“He is eating the rice wrongly… add the pepper, calm down and eat. Leave all this hype of Naija jollof.. Ghanaian jollof is the sweetest.”

papaemeka:

“Even Nigerian Sapa jollof is sweeter.”

zino_imperial:

“See truth be told, i don eat Ghana jollof from different places in Ghana nothing compare to NIGERIA JOLLF .”

faceofbeautynigeria:

“Nigerian Burial Jollof coked by the elders and kinsmen wives who troll people for not greeting them properly the best in the whole world!!”

iamroseslilo:

“Can’t you eat without hitting the spoon with your teeth and making noise chewing with your mouth open? ”

mcedopikin:

“Ghana Jollof na the Jollof way them take Dey hold belle , so that them fit get strength take find where them go see nigeria Jollof buy , if you think I am lying ask Mr jollof.”

delin__b:

“Angola Jollof is the best.”

vivianwilliams334:

“Na the way he dey taste the food dey off me he say them forget to add maggi.”

mccharleneofficial:

“As someone who is also a certified chef I can tell y’all truthfully that, the best Jellof is senegalese/Gambian honestly!! It has been proven time after time. Una dey waste une time with all this una l comparisons them ooh. But I still dey enjoy the entertainment.”

