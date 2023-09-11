A controversial Nigerian man known as 'VeryDarkMan' has been spotted teaching self-defence techniques to Hausa artisans

Netizens are showing their love and support for his empowering message of self-sufficiency and not living to impress others

The video has sparked a conversation about the importance of personal growth and embracing one's journey

Fast-rising activist, VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video which he shared on social media.

In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

Video of VeryDarkMan surfaces online Photo credit: @gossipmill/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Activist teaches Hausa artisans self-defense skills

VeryDarkMan is known for his empowering message of self-reliance and not succumbing to societal pressures.

In the video, he emphasized that life doesn't have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others.

Reactions and support from netizens trail new video of VeryDarkMan

The comments section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan.

Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

@srigeorgeom commented:

“If you know him very well, you will know that he is a principled person and not someone who can be influenced by fame and money. I regret to inform you that Very Dark Black Man is not available for purchase. Don't play, If you attempt to bribe him or silence him with money, You will learn. So, be cautious.”

@koksiewoksie reacted:

“This Dude is 150% Nigerian. We should ALL support him.”

@samuel udinmwen said:

“This guy is living his life like a British. No time to struggle for plenty riches. Live and be happy. When it comes, it comes. Blessings bro.”

@nnenna_blinks_ reacted:

“I love him too. He has a No nonsense personality. What you see is what you get. Others' opinions of him don't count. People-pleasing and a$$ licking doesn't work with him. That's how we should all live. Have a mind of your own. Fear no one but Respect one another. And when they try to show you shege, you show them Banza.”

@manlikezillyy commented:

“This guy shirt fit don last pass some people relationship as I de see am so.”

@opeyemifamakin commented;

“Lucky man. He can live life however he wants without anyone pressuring him to live fake life.”

@preciousopete reacted:

“This life actually isn't hard, we are all equal, even the rich and the poor, the humility Very dark man has is to be studied, God bless Gossipmill for allowing us see it.”

Watch the video below:

VeryDarkMan loses TikTok account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant young Nigerian man known as Verydarkman had been going after the skincare product industry in Nigeria to ensure standards were in place.

Earlier, he campaigned against a skincare company with no National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number for the product it was pushing out to the public. Amid the man's significant sensitisation of the public, his TikTok account with thousands of followers was banned.

In a TikTok video, he said he did not know why people were reporting his account. Seconds after, he burst into laughter. Verydarkman maintained that he was unbothered about the situation. He said he knew when the account was targeted.

Source: Legit.ng