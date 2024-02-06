Veteran Nigerian singer and activist Charly Boy recently spoke on some of the negative activities he engaged in as a youth

During the Honest Bunch podcast, the public figure admitted to scamming banks even before 419 became a thing

Charly Boy's candid revelation was met with a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians who noted that the authorities might be after him

Famous Nigerian singer and activist Charles Oputa, aka Charley Boy, caused a significant stir after admitting to stealing from banks.

Just recently, the socialite was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he revealed some details about his life, some problematic.

Charly Boy revealed how he used to scam banks during a podcast. Photos: @areafada1

In a snippet from the show shared online, Charly Boy spoke about how he had gone rogue at a very young age and why he was that way. According to the singer, he had his first child when he was 16.

Not stopping there, the veteran entertainer revealed that he used to scam banks even before 419 became something people were on the lookout for. According to Charly Boy, his father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, damaged him with religion and religiosity.

In his words:

“I spoil from belle because at 16 I don born. My first son is almost 53. I was scamming banks even before una begin hear of 419, I don do small. My papa, when I dey small he damage me with religion and religiousity.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Charly Boy admits to scamming banks

Charly Boy's admittance of engaging in crime and even scamming banks was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Several of them wondered if he would not get arrested for his statement.

Read some of their comments below:

Nehchee:

“Shebi Efcc won't come after him after this? Abi DSS.”

ewatomi.xx:

“Nedu weytin ur podcast go cause for this Nigeria ur hand no go fit handle am bcus I wan know weytin u dey always put for that chair wey dey always make dem dey talk wara wara whenever dey sit down dere.”

cocolate_zahra:

“Liked by efcc and 1000 others.”

poisedbypam:

“True true, you spoil from belle.”

official_emac:

“See as I open mouth.”

hrh_tee0:

“Wow ....son is 53.”

osamega1:

“This one off me .”

mrrsantos1013:

“Hmm I reserve my comment.”

Duchess.temi:

“ I no fit close mouth again.”

gigtv1:

“Nedu's reaction is so typical African.”

