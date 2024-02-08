People were touched by a heartwarming video of Nigerian men in hospital cheering for their team as they watched the Nigeria vs South Africa match

The video showed the men leaving their beds and gathering around a TV in the hospital ward to witness the game

One of the men had a drip attached to him, but he did not let that distract him from the action

A video that captured the emotional moment of Nigerian men in hospital supporting their national team in a crucial match melted the hearts of many viewers.

The video revealed how the men, despite their possible health conditions, left their beds and joined their fellow patients in front of a TV screen in the hospital ward.

They were eagerly watching the Nigeria vs South Africa game, which was part of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

One of the men, who had a drip connected to his arm as shown in a video shared by @mayowa403, showed his passion and dedication for the game by ignoring his discomfort and focusing on the screen.

The men’s joy and excitement were evident as they witnessed Nigeria defeat South Africa and secure their spot in the AFCON final.

Sir.Lee ty reacted:

“As Naija won this match, I pray for y'Il patients that you will win over that sickness disturbing you, Amen.”

Oluwatayo Ukoni said:

“Doctor discharge them tomorrow morning dey are all fine.”

Chooseoffer wrote:

“The Bp go just increase if Nigeria loose.”

Bluperry commented:

“See as that man carry he drip for hand because of ball.”

Emmadoski Ad:

“Passion for the country is too much God please remove all this useless politicians for us I love Nigeria.”

Frontline Commando:

“Imagine we have good Government in this our beloved country.”

Ikeoluwa Glorious:

“Chaii!Good God pls see our hearts.. oo! very happy and innocent, even wit this economy that our govt has brought!have pity on us and help.”

Tom Tom:

“When he clearly understands the slogan for this year I am not surprised. he no gree for sickness.”

Brison:

“There will be healing and breakthrough.”

VerifiedTim:

“How much is bag of rice now???”

