Nigerian skit maker Brian Jotter is still in the news over his viral dance challenge using folklore music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's highlife song, "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo"

Reports have it that Brian Jotter gifted the highlife maestro a N2 million cash gift over the remarkable resurgence

A popular Nigerian on Elon Musk's X has called out the comedian over his monetary move as Mike Ejeagha's legal team

Nigerian skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, known as Brain Jotter, has come under scrutiny by a popular lawyer on X, Foundational Nupe Lawyer.

According to Legit.ng Brain Jotter has been trending since his recent dance content went viral. The comedian initiated a challenge using Nigerian folklore music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's timeless highlife song, "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," inspiring many, including celebrities, to create their versions.

Brain Jotter shared a screenshot on social media showing that he had sent the veteran singer N2m as compensation for using his song.

This gesture has generated significant buzz online, with many praising the content creator for his thoughtful move and others offering different perspectives.

Nigerian lawyer comes for Brian Jotter

A lawyer identified as Foundational Nupe Lawyer on Elon Musk's X argued that the amount given to Gentleman Mike Ejeagha for his over 41-year-old song was insufficient.

He suggested that Brain Jotter's actions seemed to imply he was trying to help the legend but expressed a desire for Ejeagha to have a good lawyer to help him see things differently.

"I hope the man has a good lawyer you can't use someone's song for content raking millions and offer to give the man "2 million" as if you are helping the man."

Meanwhile, according to the Nigerian News Agency, this surprise boost has put Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 41-year-old song in the spotlight.

Mike Ejeagha is now 93 years old and released his hit song in 1983.

Brain Jotter's N2m gift spurs reactions online

@yfstylish:

"He should be pay royalty really? because he dance on his music and he blew up. so basically if i dance on Wizkid song and it blows up will i pay royalty to wizkid?"

@bigmorsh:

"Not sure the man go do any case sef after 2 million. Since the song has been there, did it fetch him 2m?"

@Digitalworld113:

"Sir, are you telling me that does that are using Wizkid and Davido song for content should pay them or because the man song was not porpular before now thats why you think the man should be paid royalties? Make me understand pls Sir."

@crownstarkp:

"He should be pay royalty really? because he dance on his music and he blew up. so basically if i dance on Wizkid song and it blows up will i pay royalty to wizkid ? I Copied the comment from someone else."

@muyiwhar:

"Lol Brain Jotter is a Nice guy, I'm sure he will compensate the man more than the 2m. It's just the unstructured part of the industry still working plus most of them don't actually know which one will blow, so they just use until it happen."

@swagnito:

"So people are that use the sound on TikTok to create content and earn money from there. Who has sued them?"

Brainjotter speaks about disabled boy

Skit maker Brainjotter was recently in the news after a video of him trying to help a young disabled girl took a wild twist.

The story became so big at the time that popular Afrobeats star Davido and even the governor of Osun State got involved.

