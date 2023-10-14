A trending video shared on the TikTok app captured Martins Otse a.k.a VeryDarkMan at a market

In the video, he was seen carrying a black nylon, wearing a slippers and singlet while walking along the market area

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who were astonished about his simplicity even after being so popular

Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has been on the lips of many after he was sighted at a market.

A trending video showed the controversial activist dressed in a casual outfit and trekking along the market.

VeryDarkMan spotted at marketplace Photo credit: @auwstee/TikTok.

VeryDarkMan intrigues netizens with his casual outfit as he steps out in public

In the captivating video, he was seen moving along a market area with black nylon and slippers.

The humble man also waved at the camera when he noticed he was being captured on video by a fan.

Reactions as VeryDarkMan steps out in a casual outfit

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens, especially ladies who admired how simple he looked.

@Stella, Graced, And Favoured said:

"How e come resemble crase man, which kind simple man be this,bverydarkman I love."

@Joshxchange wrote:

"This guy's humility is at 100."

@Ajokeunique replied:

"Where he dey get all this singlet from."

@Smile's Grill Istanbul reacted:

"He is just a free soul, someone else would start faking high standard life because he is popular! I like this guy ways he knows and accepts himself."

@adejidd said:

"Is this how he walks abi leg dey pain am."

@Favour added:

"Chaiii one day ur story will change sure. All hope is not gone."

@keneth Henry said:

"He go buy groceries."

@Nma Unusual added:

"He saw when he waved at the camera he is always ready to serve content as the guy choose to record am."

@Somto said:

"This guy too funny see as em dey waka."

@porero reacted:

"With him sala batta."

@nancy said:

"I said it that this my crush don mad before but am still crushing on him."

@Cyndibae said:

"He is very smart too, how he come notice from afar that someone Dey record am."

@Softmyke said:

"If na when dem Dey catch people for army darkman u for Dey Ukrain now."

@Richard Akan reacted:

"No be very dark man be that."

@Juliet added:

"I know Dey see your face."

@Maama wrote:

"This guy dey get serious issue with shirt shuu."

@Julie Etim said:

"Leave am for us wey dey admire brilliancy at it's finest."

@Holawalay (Wales) added:

"He is living the hausa live. Most people would want to use d fame make money but simple life is it in the north."

Watch the video below:

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others. The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

@srigeorgeom commented: “If you know him very well, you will know that he is a principled person and not someone who can be influenced by fame and money. I regret to inform you that Very Dark Black Man is not available for purchase. Don't play, If you attempt to bribe him or silence him with money, You will learn. So, be cautious.”

Source: Legit.ng