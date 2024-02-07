A heartwarming video of a beautiful lady at the AFCON tournament capturing moments and posing with Nigerian star players went viral

A captivating video of a gorgeous lady at the AFCON tournament enjoying herself and mingling with Nigerian star players captured the attention of many online.

The young lady, who proudly wore the Nigerian jersey, radiated happiness as she took memorable photos with Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Troost Ekong, who were gracious and friendly to her.

The lady met Nigerian stars. Photo credit: @honeydropbby/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @honeydropbby, her flawless complexion and dazzling smile accentuated her beauty, demonstrating that Nigerians are among the most beautiful people in Africa with diverse and rich cultures.

The video also showed the festive atmosphere and the excitement of the fans at the AFCON tournament, which is the biggest football event in the continent and showcases the talent and passion of African players.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wakeel Azeezat reacted:

“I can't wait to see my love lookman.”

Odogwu Toronto said:

“Match na today oo.”

Tarvacy wrote:

“Up Nigeria lI.”

JollofHouse:

“If na me you go dey form abi.”

Nana marçel

“Not from Cape Verde.”

Wale euro:

“Which club is this pls guys.”

Abiodun:

“You're very lucky.”

Nigerian man packs his bags, travels to Cape Verde

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man embarked on a journey to Cape Verde and shared his amazing TikTok video.

He had been intrigued by the news that Cape Verde was home to some of the most gorgeous women in the world, and he decided to check it out for himself.

In a video shared by @bill_kawah, he expressed his delight as he arrived in the scenic African island nation and looked ready to explore its culture and beauty. Football lovers who followed Cape Verde games marvelled at the beauty of their women, thanks to the camera unit always focusing their lens on them during AFCON matches.

