A Nigerian lady who travelled to Ivory Coast for the AFCON tournament discovered a Nigerian market in the centre of the country

She interviewed some Nigerians who resided and traded in the market, and they shared their stories with enthusiasm

One Nigerian man who talked to her said he was born in Ivory Coast but visited Nigeria occasionally

A Nigerian lady who had embarked on a journey to Ivory Coast for the thrilling AFCON tournament was astonished to stumble upon a vibrant Nigerian market in the midst of the country’s capital city.

She decided to explore the market and interact with some of the Nigerians who had made it their home and livelihood.

The lady was excited. Photo credit: @sportsonthewheel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They welcomed her warmly and eagerly told her about their lives and experiences in the foreign land.

One Nigerian man who chatted with her revealed that he was born and raised in Ivory Coast, but he still maintained a strong connection to his ancestral roots.

He said he visited Nigeria every few years to reunite with his extended family and enjoy the culture and cuisine.

In a video shared by @sportsonthewheels, he expressed his satisfaction and gratitude for living in another African nation that was peaceful and hospitable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lyon football reacted:

“Ivory coast are kind and so lovely ppl than Ghana.”

Evertongodwill said:

“As lgbo man you supposed go more higher than this.”

Tochukwu Christian U wrote:

“Pls come back sir.”

Kaytrust:

“Happy man with mighty business.”

Officialpounds1:

“Pls say lgbos not Nigerians.”

NekaVibes:

"Business is better in Abidjan' but yoU have not done business in Nigeria.”

Pascalpascal9968:

“He is not born and raised in the streets of Abidjan his French is not flowing.”

Matanta23:

“See am not happy go and sit down.”’

Role75

“See igbo man with small table biz.”

Jayreal914:

“Werey don follow Nyash. kon dey talk say He is enjoying.”

Wizzyfx:

“You where born and brought up in lvory Coast how then did you know bussiness there is better than Nigeria where you have never done any business.”

