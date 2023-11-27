VeryDarkMan recently attended an event in Abuja where he expressed his opposition to the use of bleaching cream

In a video, he emphasised the potential risks of skin cancer as the main reason he hates bleaching

However, mixed reactions trailed the video as many tackled him over his dressing to the event

Popular Nigerian activist, Martins Otse, a.k.a VeryDarkMan has been trending online after his video from a recent event was shared online.

In the video, VeryDarkMan spoke passionately about his disapproval of bleaching creams and all the likes of it.

VeryDarkMan's outfit to event sparks uproar

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan prioritises natural beauty over bleaching

The activist reiterated his firm belief in embracing natural beauty and prioritizing one's health over artificial products.

Speaking further, he expressed concern about the potential dangers associated with using such products, particularly the increased risk of skin cancer.

He said;

“My name is VeryDarkMan liked by men and disliked by a lot of women because of DNA issues and because I don’t want them to bleach. I’m against bleaching because of skin cancer.”

VeryDarkMan's outfit to event in Abuja sparks criticism

Many netizens were however more concerned about his outfit and they criticised him for wearing a suit.

The video showed the controversial activist in a blue suit and open chest to flaunt his macho physique.

This earned him criticism from some netizens who claimed that he lacked 'packaging'.

Creed007 said:

"I love verydarkman but he no get packaging. Wetin dey sup."

Guinevere said:

"Be like who thief suit."

@wingangmariett said:

“He finally got what he wanted get in this life ehhh hustle ohh till you get there.”

@nwababym said:

“He is against skin cancer but not against energy drinks that is giving young men erectile distinction?”

@mz_crankie reacted:

“He doesn't look good on suits e be like Aboki wey dem force to wear suit cle le the guy should just crawl back to the shittty hole he came out from.”

@emjay. luv said:

“2023 celebrity another person added to the celebrity list.”

@kingsley.kenechukwu said:

“Lies I no like this guy from day one.”

@dumebi.chiji said:

“Yet he sold his nudees for 1k on the internet Imaoo a fool at his age is a fool forever.”

Watch the video below:

