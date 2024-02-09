Nigeria’s football team, the Super Eagles, have recognised the souls that were lost while watching the AFCON match with South Africa

Recall that there were several reports of Nigerians who slumped and died while watching the heated football game

In a new development, the Super Eagles team prayed for the deceased and also vowed to win the trophy for them

Nigeria’s football team, Super Eagles, have prayed for the souls of the Nigerians who died while watching them play at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recall that Nigeria’s semifinal match with South Africa was a very heated one that left a lot of people on edge. Sadly, some souls were lost in the process with reports making the rounds of people slumping and passing away while watching the game.

Shortly after the sad news went viral, the Super Eagles team acknowledged the lost souls in a video posted on their official Instagram page.

In the video, the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, had all his teammates and other staff members on their feet as he gave a moving speech about the unfortunate situation.

According to Musa, four souls were lost as a result of the match. He went on to call for a minute of silence to honour the deceased.

The Super Eagles captain also prayed for them to bag the AFCON trophy for the lost souls and for the country.

In his words:

“Yesterday we lost four good Nigerians because of the game. So we will make one-minute silence and after that we will say prayers to ease their family even though there’s nothing we can do, and insha Allah on Sunday, we’re going to win that trophy for them and for our country.”

See the emotional video below:

Reactions as Super Eagles pray for souls lost over SA AFCON match

The video of Nigeria’s football team praying for the people who died as a result of their heated match with South Africa raised a series of comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

legit_cynthia:

“This is a very good example showing that humanity comes first regardless of religion, ethnicity or colour. Learn from this, look at the unity in diversity, musa is Muslim but took part in a Christian way of praying, musa said inshallah and no one opposed his beliefs. The foreign coaches stood for the prayers and one minute silence. When it comes to Politics, we forget this unity and humanity, then go ahead to behave like Weyrey.”

official_zaynab1:

“It’s how Ahmed Musa is always saying Insha Allah for me ❤️❤️ Go Ahmed we the northerners are behind you .”

Nwatabuteike1nannewi:

“Yesterday we lost a great igbo man in ivory Coast may his soul rest in peace and other's amen.”

nurse_love___:

“I nearly lost my life yesterday is God that saved me I even off my tv immediately I off it I start feeling cold breathing so fast I was shouting Jesus Jesus I carried cold water and drink still I didn’t get my self na God saved me yesterday I no go ever watch ball again God forbid na God save me na so person Bp highhhhh go where e no know cuz of football .”

dmcsmash:

“This team is constantly giving us things to identify with and be proud of as Nigerians. Soar eagles.”

realval2:

“Na yesterday I know say Football no be for the weak ooo..... I nearly crazy that yesterday, my heart almost leave my chest.”

carl.en7:

“Na high blood pressure kill them me sef I almost died .”

auntyorobo:

“Yesterday I just dey change ham to cartoon network I go press back to afcon go back again, when I see say my body wan dey shake Omo I off tv straight.”

quinjenny_bez:

“One amazing thing i love so much is to see a Generation that knows that puts God and Empathy and Sympathy May the Souls of the faithful departed Rest in Peace .”

offalpha_xtn:

“Ahmed Musa is purely Goated , Man is still lively even though he hasn’t played a single minute in the AFCON .. ❤”

empress_maye:

“This is soooo emotional... May the soul of the faithful departed rest in peace ️️ Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa is a leader indeed! Nigeria topping the chart in everything best! Best time to be a Nigerian...”

wisdom_nurse:

“It's more than 4 ..may there soul rest in peace.”

Obi Cubana loses friend over AFCON match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana, was thrown into mourning after he lost his good friend whom he called "Nwachinemelu' to the cold hand of death.

He took to his Instastory to complain after the death of his friend on Wednesday.

According to him, the AFCON match between Nigeria and South Africa took some good people away on that day.. He asked why such an unfortunate thing had to happen.

