Five people reportedly died while watching the semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa

Some of them reportedly died of heart attacks while others were believed to have died following the outcome of the match, where the VAR cancellled Osimhen's goal

Reacting, the Super Eagles took a minute of silence to mourn the demise of the football fans and prayed for their souls to find rest in the Lord

On Thursday, February 8, Super Eagles of Nigeria, mourned its fans who died during the semi-finals between Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Cote D’Ivoire.

No less than five persons had died while watching the match on Wednesday but experts said excitement could cause sudden death if there was an underlying health condition, Vanguard reported.

Recall that Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of intense football to make it into the final.

Reacting to the developnent, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, in a video posed by Premium Times called for a minute silence by the team and also prayed for God to comfort the fmily they left behind.

Musa said:

"Good evening everyone, yesterday we lost four good Nigerians, because of the game. So, please we will make one minute silence and then after that Awaze will lead us in prayers with their family, because there is nothing we can do.

"So, they need our support right now and In Sha Allahu on Sunday, we are going to lift that trophy for them."

Also, the Super Eagles took to its X account, to express their sorrow over the development. The team tweeted:

"During the course of our semi-final match, we tragically lost few supporters. In a cruel twist of fate, their fervent passion for the beautiful game unwittingly led them to their final moments

"As the Nigeria vs South Africa match unfolded, they were lost in the thrill of the game, unaware of the looming danger. May their souls find eternal peace, forever remembered for their love of football and the togetherness it brings. Rest in peace."

Watch the video below as Eagles mourn death of fans:

