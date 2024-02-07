A South African football legend Andre Arendse who spoke extensively about the South African performance at the AFCON has praised their defence, which he believes would prove more important against Nigeria

Ahead of the AFCON match, the South African former player believed the Bafana Bafana, if they continue to tighten up their defence and the goalkeeper continues to be in good form

South Africa would go against Nigerian on Wednesday in the AFCON, and only one team will get the ticket to proceed to the final eventually, with a third-place prize up for grabs for the losing team

One of the most respected figures in South African football, Andre Arendse, had nothing but admiration for the Bafana Bafana's defence, which he considered to be the key factor against Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final.

The former goalkeeper, who shared his insights and analysis about South Africa's performance in the continental tournament, expressed his confidence in his compatriots if they kept up their defensive discipline and form.

The man speaks on the AFCON semi final.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa took on Nigeria on Wednesday in a thrilling and tense encounter, with only one team securing a spot in the final and the other having to fight for the third-place prize.

