Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest recently went online to announce his wealth after closing a juicy business deal

In a video posted online, the self-styled celebrity barman disclosed how he closed a N150 million watch deal with one of Africa’s biggest collectors

The news of Chiefpriest’s latest business deal was met with a series of reactions from his fans on social media

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Cheifpriest recently updated netizens on his latest business deal amid the online drama between his friend Davido and Wizkid.

Recall that Davido and Wizkid started to fight dirty online after Star Boy shared a leaked bedroom video of OBO crying and begging a lady.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest brags about closing juicy deal. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Days into the drama, Cubana Chiefpriest took to his official Instagram page to announce that while people slept, he closed a deal worth N150 million.

The celebrity barman shared a video of himself with one of Africa’s biggest watch collectors, Kaycee Adewale, and revealed that the businessman is one of the 150 people in the world to own a custom-made Virgil Abloh Maybach and that he bought it from US celebrity couple, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

Chiefpriest wrote in his caption:

“While You Guys Were At Sleep I Sneaked Into Bananna & Closed A 150 Meter Watch Deal Between African Biggest Watch Collector @kayceeadewale & My Jeweler @whitestonejewellers_ltd Dude Has The Number 1 Of 150 Of The @virgilabloh Mercedes Maybach, He Bought It From Legendary Couple @therealswizzz @aliciakeys Indeed Money Na Water 10% Of 150 Meter, @whitestonejewellers_ltd Keep Am I Go Update You 170 Meter For My Green Dial Rosay @audemarspiguet.”

See his post below:

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest closes business deal

The news of Cubana Chiefpries recently concluding a deal got some fans talking. Read what they had to say below:

official_degold:

“Greatness Only❤️.”

viktorhok:

“Lifestyle .”

kel.vin_btc:

“Yes oh Jesus is King .”

popsongram:

“Money na water , as water no get enemy, money self no get ❤️.”

online_store1235:

“Never be poor in my life...work hard.”

iamsoul_honta:

“All these are men.”

katelarson881:

“How much is that Yellow .”

mikeigwe2011:

“We no Dey Asleep!! We Dey reason fuel prices and how to overcome future problems .”

Weirdkaycee:

“When your wrists like that you don’t check the forecasts cuz everyday it’s gon rain.”

koksietheautodealer:

“No one in Naija hype pass @cubana_chiefpriest.”

__ezyyy77:

“Money na water .”

mikky_pee:

“So the full country dey awake.”

myowerriblog:

“MONEY NA WATER .”

dragzzz1:

“All this things no cost na me broke .”

empire_o1:

“Sealed in a Virgilabloh, That’s crazy .”

Source: Legit.ng