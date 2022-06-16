Comedian Okon Lagos has taken to social media with a post announcing his money-making scheme ahead of the 2023 general elections

The comic movie star announced that he has gotten his PVC and intends to get the best offer for his vote from politicians running for office

At the rate of $1000 (over N600k) per day until the election date, the Nollywood star said he expects to take over N730 million from politicians

The actor’s post sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community who were all spotted in his comment section

Popular Nigerian comedian Ime Bishop Umoh better known as Okon Lagos has taken to his social media page with a public service announcement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The entertainer happily made it known that he now has his Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and he intends to reap the benefit fully.

Actor Okon Lagos makes public announcement. Photo: @okonlagos/ @inecnigeria

Source: Instagram

For Okon, no politician will get his vote free of charge as he plans to make them pay handsomely since elections only come once every four years.

The funny movie star put a price tag of $1000 (over N600k) per day on his vote until the election date.

Okon said anyone that wants his vote should be prepared to part with about N730 million.

Watch his video below:

Social media users react to Okon's video

official_superblack said:

"Yes ooo my broth what happened to our demand #protest..Nah you want my vote."

princedubem.1 said:

"I respect you Boss, if you are wise enough you will understand."

mr.t1917 said:

"You try my brother. Make you know say you no get business with am again till next time."

fidafada23 said:

"Some people will not understand don’t take it as a joke if you ever sell your vote sell it that amount."

ba06june said:

"I wish these messages also come in vernacular."

chokolater_real said:

"You are not a delegate!!!common vote wey 14yrs old get 5pvc for north.Okon Dm Atiku he said he will pay ."

