Although the match against South Africa was tough but Idah Peterside believed the next outing of the Eagles will be easy

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper disclosed that Nigeria has done all it needed in the tournament already, so this next game will be a smooth ride

On Sunday, the three-time champions will face hosts Ivory Coast, who dominated the Democratic Republic of Congo but had to settle for a 1-0 win

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Idah Peterside, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, has predicted an easy win for the Super Eagles of Nigeria over the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday, February 11.

Idah Peterside says Nigeria will sail smoothly in their next game against the host country, Ivory Coast. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles, Visionhaus/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Nigerians defeated South Africa 4-2 in a breath-taking penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of intense football to make it into the final.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast only needed one goal from Sebastian Haller to book a final date with Nigeria. Both teams have already met in the competition in the group stage with the Eagles edging the Elephants 1-0.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking ahead of the game on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, February 8, Peterside said it would be a stroll for the Nigerians as the Ivorians would be under intense pressure.

“We all knew this (South Africa) was going to be our toughest game. The game against Ivory Coast will be easier than this because we have beaten them already in our group game.

“They (Ivory Coast) only survived by sheer luck to get here. I watched the game against Congo yesterday. They are not as good as we are. They just wobbled and fumbled into the final and they will be under pressure.

“The final game will be so easy; I say it again and we will win easily,” Peterside said.

Interestingly, the match, which saw Nigeria’s winning formation suffer in the last 20 minutes, was described by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro as his most challenging game so far in the tournament.

While Nigeria is gunning for its fourth AFCON title, the Ivorians are aiming for a third title.

Man predicts winner of AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man with accurate predictions had shared who he thinks would win the AFCON tournament.

This comes days after his detailed prediction of the Nigeria versus Angola game came to pass.

On January 14, Temitope shared an AI-generated picture of the Super Eagles lifting the trophy and stated that they would win the tournament for the fourth time.

Still standing on his earlier prediction, Temitope reshared his January 14 post with the write-up:

"Slowly but surely we are approaching the climax the Oracle predicted on the 14th of January..."

Source: Legit.ng