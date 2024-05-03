A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Maria Chike Benjamin marked her 32nd birthday today, May 3

She released some lovely pictures of herself wearing a beautiful green dress with one hand and a long slit across her thighs

The mother of one expressed love for herself as she marked a new age, and her colleagues and fans celebrated with her

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Maria Chike Benjamin exuded gorgeousness as she marked her 32nd birthday on Friday, May 3.

Maria Chike Benjamin looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

She looked stunning as she slayed in a ball green gown with silver embellishments that extended to the ground.

The one-hand dress showed off her beautiful skin and she combined it with a curly hairstyle and makeup that highlighted her beauty.

Maria was excited about her new age and got several birthday wishes from her fans and colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the pictures of Maria's birthday outfit in the slides below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate Maria's birthday

Several fans and colleagues of the former reality star have sent their birthday wishes on her Instagram page. See some of their comments below:

@bellaokagbue:

"Happy birthday."

@abiola.hd:

"The mother that mothered their mother."

@bibyonce:

"Happy birthday gorgeous."

@its_tegadominic:

"Happy birthday my big baby."

@sophiealakija:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

@purie_kinya:

"The hottest photo I have seen today."

@official_loveberry:

"32 and FABULOUS."

2tumaviola:

"You look so gorgeous, baby girl."

@official_loveberry:

"Happy birthday my favourite butterfly.'

@official_loveberry':

"Green with envy. I love you."

@iamdoziefineboi___:

"Motherhood looks terrific on you. Happy birthday to one of the classiest women in entertainment."

@divatundun:

"The most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. I wish you a prosperous year in Jesus' name."

@moolamwangel:

"My dearest Ria. Happy birthday to you my love. May the stars align in your favour. May God bless all the works of your hands. It's a forever thing my Nkechi."

Maria dresses up as real life princess

Legit.ng earlier reported that Maria has clocked 30, May 3 after several days of anticipation.

The reality star who had been counting down with her fans with different posts on IG wowed many with her birthday look.

Maria's colleagues and followers have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes.

Source: Legit.ng