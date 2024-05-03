The Nigerian winger, Ahmed Musa, shared a captivating video featuring his sisters, which garnered widespread attention online

In the video, the accomplished footballer revealed that he was the sole male sibling among the daughters in the family

The clip showcased them strolling towards a parked vehicle, radiating excitement and joy in the company of the renowned footballer

Ahmed Musa, the Nigerian football star, recently shared a touching video on social media that showcased the strong bond he shares with his sisters.

He revealed that he is the only male in the family and was grateful for it.

The Nigeria footballer walked his sisters to the car. Photo credit: @ahmedmusa7718

Source: TikTok

Ahmed Musa sisters

The video highlighted their collective joy and excitement as they gathered around Musa, walking together towards a parked car, a moment that symbolised the unity and happiness prevalent within the family, as shown by @ahmedmusa7718.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Khadijah Muhammad commented:

“Oh Allah, pls bless me d way Allah blessed u, i really want 2 continue with my school bt no mean.”

AL AMEEN MUSTAPHA O:

“Ahmad musa is the best.”

Abdullahi zizou:

“Dan Allah Babban yaya Ahmad MUsa, the philanthropist, please extend your support to me.”

Meenat 001:

“Just love his smile.”

Abdulaziz DanSmall:

“My governor.”

Abdullahi Muhammad Tukur:

“Ga na facebook, YouTube, twitter, da Instagram #KASHFUL_ALEEL itace cibiya daya kuma ingantacce da ta shahara wajen bada maganin Istimna'i rashin haihuwa cuta mai karya garkuwar jiki, ciwon suga.”

@abdullahi zizou:

“Kullum sai me yi magana amma ba amsa, dan Allah kataimakamana dan Allah Ahmad Musa dan Allah.”

Abdullahi zizou:

“Dan soyyayarka da Annabi Muhammad saw dan Allah dan Allah Babban yaya Ahmad Musa kataimakamana.”

Ibrahim abdullahi:

“Masha Allah senior man.”

Skkibiya wrote:

“May Allah be your guidance, u and your families.”

User543o0762185963 said:

“May Allah be with OGA Ahmed.”

Source: Legit.ng